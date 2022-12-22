Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
14-year-old aspiring cop killed by pickup truck in Manville, NJ, officials say
MANVILLE — High school freshman George Watkins has been identified as the teenager who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old was crossing North Main Street towards the Marketplace Mall at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150, according to police.
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey
BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native. Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
Widely Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Attraction Gets New Lease On Life
One of the most recognizable attractions along the Seaside Heights boardwalk is getting a new lease on life, at least for the next ten years. The Seaside Heights boardwalk is one of my favorite places to walk around no matter the time of year, and if you've been then you too know it has some very distinct landmarks.
New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties
We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
Let’s Hope We Don’t Have a Blizzard Like Last Year’s, Check These Pics Out
This winter we don't need this, a blizzard like we had last year at the beginning of the year. I remember this well. My hometown of Bayville got whipped with a lot of snow. Ocean County was one of the hardest-hit areas with the most snow totals over the weekend.
