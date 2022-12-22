Syndication: NorthJersey

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

By Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com
New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Washington Redskins 20-13 on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford. Giants Vs Redskins Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Giants promote former All-Pro Landon Collins to active roster

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the team was signing Landon Collins from their practice squad onto the active roster.

