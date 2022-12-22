Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Confirms Changes Being Made To AEW Dynamite, Says Changes Are Not Just With Production
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Fightful’s Grapsody podcast in an interview that goes live at noon EST this Monday. Fightful Select has released several notes from the chat, which you can check out below. -Khan confirms that AEW Dynamite will be going through some changes, and not just...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif vs. Leva Bates & Charisma. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian. *The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne. *Julia Hart...
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure, How Rhodes Leaving Had A major Impact On The Company
Tony Khan has opened up a bit about the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare left AEW for WWE back in April, where he made his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins. Khan discussed his move during his recent interview on Fightful’s Grapsody, where he called Rhodes a major star, and acknowledged that losing him left a big hole in AEW programming. Highlights can be found below.
Tony Khan on Miro’s AEW Status, Wrestlers Complaining or Staying Quiet When They Aren’t Used
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast and defended one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling right now – the absence of Miro from AEW TV. As we’ve noted, Miro has wrestled just four matches for AEW in...
Title Match and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation Episode
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Elevation will be headlined by ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defending her title against Kiera Hogan. This will be Athena’s second title defense since wining the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle earlier this month. She retained over Vertvixen during last week’s Elevation episode. Hogan has recent AEW wins over Skye Blue, Nikki Victory, and Kennedi Copeland.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,737 tickets and there are 1,100 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite...
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Show Up To Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve, Rey Calls The Cops
The Judgement Day is at it again. Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
Kenny Omega Reflects On WrestleKingdom 13 Loss To Hiroshi Tanahashi, Why He Decided To Depart Japan and Focus On AEW
Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW. The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
Impact Announces Return of Before The Bell
Impact Wrestling is bringing back Before The Bell. The BTB preview show, stylized as “B4TB,” will return on Friday, January 13 before Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. TNA Before The Bell originally premiered in 2010 on YouTube as a pre-show for pay-per-view events. Impact is set to...
WWE House Show Results from Columbus, OH 12/26/2022
Thanks to Grant Weston for the following WWE RAW live event results from tonight’s show at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley. No appearance by hometown star Alexa Bliss, likely due to weather, and people were disappointed. * WWE...
Bray Wyatt Returns to the Ring at WWE MSG Show, Photos and Videos
Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring. The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win...
Big E Names Sting As His Favorite Pro-Wrestling Gimmick
Big E is a big fan of the Icon Sting. The former world champion spoke about the Stinger during a recent interview with These Urban Times, where he called his WCW character (and his current AEW character) his all-time favorite pro-wrestling gimmick. Big E adds that Sting’s longevity is unreal, and that he may even outlast his own career.
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW, How The Promotion Has Changed
Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW on January 4th to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. The AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. Here are the highlights:. What are your thoughts of NJPW in your absence?
Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Asking Him To Buy Two Cases Of Beer For A Short Road Trip
Andre the Giant was a wrestling legend in many ways, and his love of drinking beer has been well-documented. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared a story about Andre’s love of beer during the latest episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. The Master of the DDT revealed that the Giant asked him to pick up two cases of beer for a short road trip, a request that Roberts obviously fulfilled. Check out highlights from the story below.
Spoilers on Possible Major WrestleMania 39 and WWE Title Plans In the Works
WWE reportedly has major title plans in the works for WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE is hoping to lock in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, presumably on Night 2 of WrestleMania, but they need him confirmed before the Royal Rumble for obvious creative reasons. Rock’s busy schedule is the potential issue here. It was recently reported that WWE was working on back-up plans in case Rock vs. Reigns isn’t possible.
Konnan Says Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered To Donate Their Kidneys To Him
On the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast, Konnan gave an update on his medical condition. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently started dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney as well as Rey Mysterio’s kids, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate their kidneys to him:
Dax Harwood Calls Bret Hart One Of The Greatest Humans In The World
Dax Harwood once again expresses his love for Bret Hart. The AEW star and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion spoke about The Hitman during his latest interview with Fightful, where he also states that he doesn’t care when other people have negative opinions of him, and why he holds Hart’s opinion to such a high standard. Highlights can be found below.
