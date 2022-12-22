Read full article on original website
Dax Harwood Calls Bret Hart One Of The Greatest Humans In The World
Dax Harwood once again expresses his love for Bret Hart. The AEW star and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion spoke about The Hitman during his latest interview with Fightful, where he also states that he doesn’t care when other people have negative opinions of him, and why he holds Hart’s opinion to such a high standard. Highlights can be found below.
Eric Bischoff Discusses Whether Ric Flair’s Claim That He Got Him Hired By WCW Is True
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff asked if Ric Flair’s claim that he got him his job in WCW is true:. “I think the timeline is pretty obvious. The only conversation I had with Ric...
Deonna Purrazzo Wishes She Could Have Trained At The Hart Dungeon, Recalls Meeting Santino Marella
IMPACT star and former two-time Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Counted Out with Mike & Tyler for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Virtuosa sharing a story about her first meeting with Santino Marella, and how she wishes she was Canadian so she could have trained at the Hart Dungeon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Show Up To Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve, Rey Calls The Cops
The Judgement Day is at it again. Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
Kurt Angle Names Who Has the Best Mind For The Wrestling Business
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from...
Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Asking Him To Buy Two Cases Of Beer For A Short Road Trip
Andre the Giant was a wrestling legend in many ways, and his love of drinking beer has been well-documented. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared a story about Andre’s love of beer during the latest episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. The Master of the DDT revealed that the Giant asked him to pick up two cases of beer for a short road trip, a request that Roberts obviously fulfilled. Check out highlights from the story below.
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW, How The Promotion Has Changed
Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW on January 4th to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. The AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. Here are the highlights:. What are your thoughts of NJPW in your absence?
Konnan Says Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered To Donate Their Kidneys To Him
On the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast, Konnan gave an update on his medical condition. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently started dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney as well as Rey Mysterio’s kids, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate their kidneys to him:
Vince Russo Addresses His Current Heat With Jeff Jarrett
On the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast, Vince Russo appeared to discuss a wide range of topics. He addressed what the heat that he currently has with Jeff Jarrett is:. “I was there when his wife, Jill, died, every step of the way, bro, every step of...
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
Preview for Tonight’s Special Edition of WWE RAW
Tonight’s WWE RAW will be a rare “Best Of” special looking back at the top moments of 2022. “WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air in the normal timeslot of 8pm ET on the USA Network. You can see a trailer for the episode below.
Who Did Bray Wyatt Attack On WWE SmackDown?
This past Friday on WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman during his segment, a shocking act of aggression that plays into the storyline of Wyatt slowly losing the grip on his inner demons. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the cameraman. He is JT Energy,...
Deonna Purrazzo Really Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
Deonna Purrazzo has a very specific match in mind for herself and Mickie James. The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she praised James for being such an inspirational leader before demanding that the two clash in a casket match. Check out the full interview below.
Molly Holly Recalls How She Got Into WCW
Molly Holly is a WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWE Women’s Champion. Holly recalled her experience managing her full-time telemarketing job with wrestling on the independent circuit in the late ’90s during a “K&S WrestleFest” appearance. “Lanny [Poffo] told ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, ‘This girl,...
Backstage Update on Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 Match, Feud with The Rock
It was previously reported that WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was believed to be “virtually a lock” to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing is confirmed as we head into WrestleMania Season, and word now is that WWE creative is working on a Plan B for The Tribal Chief.
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Die Like WCW, Fingerpoke of Doom In AEW?
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says AEW will not go away like WCW did. Khan recently spoke with Grapsody for an interview that goes live on Monday at 12 noon ET. The hosts brought up how January 4 will mark the anniversary of the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom on the January 4, 1999 edition of WCW Monday Nitro, featuring current WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. The angle saw Hogan poke Nash in the chest, which led to Nash throwing himself to the mat so that Hogan could pin him to capture the WCW World Heavyweight Title, and also reunite the nWo Hollywood and the nWo Wolfpac factions. Khan reportedly would not commit to not doing a Fingerpoke of Doom in AEW on the January 4 Dynamite from Seattle, but this was apparently just a joke by Khan, at least for the most part.
