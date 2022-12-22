Read full article on original website
Dax Harwood Calls Bret Hart One Of The Greatest Humans In The World
Dax Harwood once again expresses his love for Bret Hart. The AEW star and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion spoke about The Hitman during his latest interview with Fightful, where he also states that he doesn’t care when other people have negative opinions of him, and why he holds Hart’s opinion to such a high standard. Highlights can be found below.
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW, How The Promotion Has Changed
Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW on January 4th to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. The AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. Here are the highlights:. What are your thoughts of NJPW in your absence?
Kurt Angle Names Who Has the Best Mind For The Wrestling Business
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from...
Eric Bischoff Discusses Whether Ric Flair’s Claim That He Got Him Hired By WCW Is True
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff asked if Ric Flair’s claim that he got him his job in WCW is true:. “I think the timeline is pretty obvious. The only conversation I had with Ric...
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris...
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
Big E Names Sting As His Favorite Pro-Wrestling Gimmick
Big E is a big fan of the Icon Sting. The former world champion spoke about the Stinger during a recent interview with These Urban Times, where he called his WCW character (and his current AEW character) his all-time favorite pro-wrestling gimmick. Big E adds that Sting’s longevity is unreal, and that he may even outlast his own career.
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
AEW Executive Talks New Dynamite Look and WBD Relationship, Praises Tony Khan; Sneak Peek at Dynamite Changes
AEW has revealed a sneak peek at the new look for Dynamite that is set to debut in January 2023. As we’ve noted, AEW has significant Rampage and Dynamite production changes planned for January after hiring former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury to work as AEW’s Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the changes, along with recent comments made by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
Bobby Fish Reveals Classic Wrestling PPV Event He Wanted To Bring Back In AEW
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was a guest on the “Wrestling Perspective Podcast.”. Fish discussed his belief that AEW should have had a Crockett Cup-style pay-per-view. The Crockett Cup was a tournament to determine the best tag team when it originally began in 1986. This past March, the NWA reinstated the Crockett Cup.
Preview for Tonight’s Special Edition of WWE RAW
Tonight’s WWE RAW will be a rare “Best Of” special looking back at the top moments of 2022. “WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air in the normal timeslot of 8pm ET on the USA Network. You can see a trailer for the episode below.
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Sami Callihan’s contract status with IMPACT Wrestling is very interesting. According to Fightful Select, the former world champion’s deal with the promotion is set to expire over the next few months, with no word on whether he plans to re-sign. Callihan’s original contract was going to be done in 2021, but at that point, he signed a two-year extension.
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
Who Did Bray Wyatt Attack On WWE SmackDown?
This past Friday on WWE SmackDown Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman during his segment, a shocking act of aggression that plays into the storyline of Wyatt slowly losing the grip on his inner demons. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the cameraman. He is JT Energy,...
Top Flight & AR Rox Win Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale On Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash Rampage
Top Flight & AR Fox have won the first-ever Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. The trio outlasted the Blackpool Combat Club, Dark Order, Best Friends, La Faccion Ingobernables, SAP, and multiple other teams to win $300,000. It came down to Top Flight and The BCC (Moxley & Claudio) but Adam Page ran in to attack Moxley, which led to his elimination. Claudio then took on both the Martin brothers by himself and nearly won the match on several occasions, but in the end they double-teamed him and earned the elimination.
Deonna Purrazzo Really Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
Deonna Purrazzo has a very specific match in mind for herself and Mickie James. The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she praised James for being such an inspirational leader before demanding that the two clash in a casket match. Check out the full interview below.
Ricky Starks Wishes He Could Have Clashed With CM Punk In AEW, Talks New Feud With Chris Jericho
Ricky Starks is feeling confident, and his newest feud with Chris Jericho is just the platform he needs to prove he is a top tier talent. The Absolute One recently appeared on Casual Conversations to discuss his work over the past year, which included a world title opportunity against MJF, a main event street fight with Powerhouse Hobbs at Grand Slam Rampage, and now a showdown with the Ocho. Starks also states how he wishes he could have clashed with CM Punk. Highlights from the interview are below.
