Flushing, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
abc12.com

Genesee Valley Center closed due to water main break

FLINT TWP., (WJRT) - A steady stream of shoppers arrived at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township, only to find it closed. Signs were posted at mall entrances informing customers of the closure due to a water main break. Tom Cougar often visits the mall to walk in the...
FLINT, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422

While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022) While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101

The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
MICHIGAN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting

As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI

