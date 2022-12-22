Read full article on original website
A spring-like thaw with rain leads Michigan out of 2022 and into 2023
Temperatures will soar into the week ahead with some rain showers. Some areas might be more than 50 degrees warmer by the time we roll into the final days of 2022.
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
WWMT
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522. Weather conditions will gradually improve for this...
Detroit News
Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
Friday's winter storm has moved northeast of Michigan but will continue sending gusty winds and affecting temperatures throughout Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service. "The main thing is still the winds are going to be pretty gusty out there — not as strong as yesterday — but we...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
abc12.com
Genesee Valley Center closed due to water main break
FLINT TWP., (WJRT) - A steady stream of shoppers arrived at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township, only to find it closed. Signs were posted at mall entrances informing customers of the closure due to a water main break. Tom Cougar often visits the mall to walk in the...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422
While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022) While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
ahealthiermichigan.org
The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101
The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
chelseaupdate.com
Tips for Winter Bird Feeding
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard Saturday update: Snowfall expected, wind gusts, wind chill
We are still in the grip of a windy winter storm. The effects are slowly lessening, but we still have more snow, wind and cold to endure today. Here’s an update on what we can expect around Michigan. The weather pattern can be broken up into two scenarios across...
wkar.org
Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting
As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
wkzo.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
