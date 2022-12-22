ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest

Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed

Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure

Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company

WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
Triple H Told Former WWE Star He Reminded Him Of The Rock

The Rock is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of the professional wrestling business and he was involved in some legendary feuds during his run with WWE. Triple H was one of The Rock’s biggest rivals and they clashed on many occasions. Former WWE...
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Looking To Hollywood

Seth Rollins has indicated what Becky Lynch’s future might look like as he indicates that she’s looking to pursue a Hollywood career. Becky Lynch has been one of the lynchpins of the WWE’s women’s roster in recent years, shooting to unparalleled popularity in late 2018 which led to a WrestleMania main event victory for The Man in 2019.
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title

Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022

WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
Ricochet Shows Off Brutal Wound From SmackDown December 23 (PHOTO)

Ricochet has shared an update on an injury he suffered on the December 23 edition of SmackDown, showing off his war wound. During the show, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed with Braun Strowman to face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. While...
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Die Like WCW, Fingerpoke of Doom In AEW?

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says AEW will not go away like WCW did. Khan recently spoke with Grapsody for an interview that goes live on Monday at 12 noon ET. The hosts brought up how January 4 will mark the anniversary of the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom on the January 4, 1999 edition of WCW Monday Nitro, featuring current WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. The angle saw Hogan poke Nash in the chest, which led to Nash throwing himself to the mat so that Hogan could pin him to capture the WCW World Heavyweight Title, and also reunite the nWo Hollywood and the nWo Wolfpac factions. Khan reportedly would not commit to not doing a Fingerpoke of Doom in AEW on the January 4 Dynamite from Seattle, but this was apparently just a joke by Khan, at least for the most part.

