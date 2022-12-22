ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams designate Chandler Brewer to return from IR, sign two WRs to practice squad

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLMV8_0jrwzWUC00

The Los Angeles Rams are thin along the offensive line, but they could be getting some help entering Week 16. Besides adding two wide receivers to their practice squad on Thursday, the Rams designated Chandler Brewer to return from injured reserve.

Brewer returned to practice on Thursday after being on injured reserve since Week 11. The versatile offensive lineman started for the Rams in Weeks 9 and 10 before suffering a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 despite playing in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in that game.

With Brian Allen missing the rest of the season, Coleman Shelton is expected to move to the center position. That would mean that either Brewer or Oday Aboushi will draw the start at right guard on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos.

The two wide receivers the Rams added to their practice squad (likely due to Ben Skowronek being ruled out for the rest of the season) were Lance Lenoir and Jerreth Sterns. Lenoir has logged only eight offensive snaps in his six-year career and he was most recently waived by the Philadelphia Eagles back in August.

Meanwhile, Sterns is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky that spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in training camp before being waived. Sterns recorded 150 receptions for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in his lone season with Western Kentucky in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts hoped that Nick Foles would provide a spark to the offense and the rest of the team but instead it was the exact same thing we’ve seen all season. The offense failed to keep drives alive and turned the ball over to put the defense in unfavorable situations. The defense once again gave their best effort to keep the Chargers out of the endzone and force some turnovers themselves. This matchup was the epitome of what this season has been for Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy