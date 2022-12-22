Both teams should be fired up to be in a postseason game Monday when the New Mexico State Aggies face the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl. Not much was expected of either team, but both finished the season 6-6 to earn bowl berths. That means both teams will be highly motivated to win Monday at Detroit's Ford Field. The Aggies won their final two games, crushing Valparaiso 65-3 in their regular-season finale. This is their fifth bowl game, and just their second since 1960. BGSU defeated Toledo 42-35 on Nov. 15 to become bowl eligible, then lost 38-14 to Ohio in its finale. The Falcons are in their 13th bowl game, but this is their first since 2015.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO