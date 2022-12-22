ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats. Several fire units were called out to the scene of a marine fire at the state park around 7 pm. According to a post by a Sherwood Shores firefighter on Facebook, the fire...
DENISON, TX
kswo.com

Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance. The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning....
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
KXII.com

One arrested after Grayson County collision

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
SHERMAN, TX
okcfox.com

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument

Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
OKMULGEE, OK
davisnewspaper.net

Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized

Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK

