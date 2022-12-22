Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
KXII.com
Grayson County Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this year. “Most people don’t have a one ounce gold coin in their pocket,” said Lt. Michael Cain, corps officer and executive officer of the Grayson County Salvation Army.
KXII.com
Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters in Southern Oklahoma were busy Christmas weekend as grass fires sparked up in Carter and Love counties. 33 acres of grass burned in Dickson on Christmas Eve afternoon, according to the Dickson Volunteer Fire Department. A Facebook post stated the first firefighters to respond found...
KTEN.com
Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
KXII.com
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats. Several fire units were called out to the scene of a marine fire at the state park around 7 pm. According to a post by a Sherwood Shores firefighter on Facebook, the fire...
kswo.com
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance. The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning....
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
okcfox.com
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
news9.com
Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument
Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
davisnewspaper.net
Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized
Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
