Read full article on original website
Related
The Wacked Out Weiner serves up tasty twist on a bun in New Braunfels
Mac and cheese and bacon on a crunchy hot dog.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
KXAN
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
austinot.com
Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022 – Grocery, pharmacy and retail shops near you
Looking for Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022? You are in the right place!. For better or worse, shopping and Christmas go hand-in-hand. While we all try to plan and get our shopping done early, there are always those last-minute additions you have to run out and buy – sometimes on Christmas Day.
fox7austin.com
Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured
AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
Busloads of people show up to stay in overnight shelters, others remain in camps
Austin-Travis County EMS' community health paramedics were out Thursday tracking down people without a warm place to sleep as a strong Arctic cold front dropped temperatures well into freezing.
Buc-Ee’s to Undergo Significant Development in Luling
The construction will cover 74,800 square feet, cost around $40,000,000 and will be completed in Q3 or Q4 of 2023.
fox7austin.com
More than 160 flights canceled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people stood in line at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Monday, Dec. 26 trying to book another flight after Southwest Airlines canceled 75 percent of its flights. More than 160 flights have been canceled and dozens more are delayed on the day after Christmas due to...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
fox7austin.com
Former San Marcos police officer killed in Christmas Day officer-involved shooting
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in San Marcos early Christmas morning. City officials said the man was a former San Marcos police officer. The San Marcos Police Department says officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments around 12:12 a.m. Dec. 25.
What is Austin, Texas Known For?
Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
fourpointsnews.com
Steiner “porch pirate” suspect arrested
A package thief was arrested recently after an observant witness called 9-1-1 and followed the suspect. Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared that the incident happened at 4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd. in Steiner Ranch and was reported just before 1 p.m. on November 29.. “Keep your...
Comments / 0