ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
AUSTIN, TX
KIII 3News

Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Best Pizza Places In Austin

From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

More than 160 flights canceled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people stood in line at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Monday, Dec. 26 trying to book another flight after Southwest Airlines canceled 75 percent of its flights. More than 160 flights have been canceled and dozens more are delayed on the day after Christmas due to...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods

A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

What is Austin, Texas Known For?

Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Steiner “porch pirate” suspect arrested

A package thief was arrested recently after an observant witness called 9-1-1 and followed the suspect. Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared that the incident happened at 4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd. in Steiner Ranch and was reported just before 1 p.m. on November 29.. “Keep your...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy