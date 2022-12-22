Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Several thousand residents left without power after blustery night; more bitter cold ahead
Several thousand residents across the Hill Country and San Antonio lost power after a blustery Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 30 and 40 miles per hour were in the overnight forecast. The Bandera Electric Cooperative reported by 1 p.m. it had restored power to the 2,300...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
Why does Austin sometimes smell weird when it’s cold outside?
KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans explained that light south winds underneath a temperature inversion seem to carry a rotten egg sulfur smell into Austin.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
KSAT 12
Man detained, portion of Loop 410 at Hwy 90 on West Side to reopen, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken into custody by San Antonio police following an incident that led to an hours-long closure on Loop 410 at Highway 90. Details on what happened are very limited, but police said the highways will reopen shortly to traffic, as of around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
kjas.com
Drivers escape injury in Thursday afternoon crash
Although one vehicle had heavy damage, two drivers managed to escape injury in a Thursday afternoon crash just west of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 81-year-old Kenneth Hodges, of Jasper, was in the center turning lane of Highway 190 West in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck when he made an unsafe turn and struck the side of an oncoming 2023 Hyundai SUV, driven by Sarah Carmouche, 25, of Austin.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin Saturday
Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed a body was found in the 5400 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon Saturday.
KENS 5
People come from all over San Antonio to visit a house that's all decked out for Christmas
In Terrell Hills around Christmas, Dick Tips becomes a bit of a celebrity. He's been going all out for the holidays for as long as he can remember.
CBS Austin
One person dead after crash in northwest Austin
One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
KENS 5
B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around. It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road. "We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my...
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
newsnationnow.com
Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps
(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
