Gonzales County, TX

KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Drivers escape injury in Thursday afternoon crash

Although one vehicle had heavy damage, two drivers managed to escape injury in a Thursday afternoon crash just west of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 81-year-old Kenneth Hodges, of Jasper, was in the center turning lane of Highway 190 West in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck when he made an unsafe turn and struck the side of an oncoming 2023 Hyundai SUV, driven by Sarah Carmouche, 25, of Austin.
JASPER, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person dead after crash in northwest Austin

One person is dead after a crash in northwest Austin Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene off the US 183 Hwy Svrd. Southbound on Research Blvd. around 8 a.m. ATCEMS initially tweeted one person was out of the car with CPR in progress. Medics say after extensive...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
AUSTIN, TX
newsnationnow.com

Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps

(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
LULING, TX

