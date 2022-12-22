Read full article on original website
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
Arrest made in Christmas Day shooting in Gilbert
An arrest has been made in the Christmas Day shooting near Recker and Warner roads in Gilbert that left an 80-year-old man dead.
One dead, another hurt after shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
One person is dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter near Central and Glendale
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues in central Phoenix late Saturday.
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Sunday evening for a missing Valley woman who has a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, authorities said. Maria Saenz De Smith, 60, was last seen near 19th and Peoria avenues in north Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
KTAR.com
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
AZFamily
Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
Motorcyclist dead following crash near 114th Avenue and Bell Road
A teen is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night near 114th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
Two dead, one injured after crossover crash in San Tan Valley
Two people died and one was hospitalized after a crossover crash near Gantzel and Combs road Friday afternoon.
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust
Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
