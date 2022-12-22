Read full article on original website
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
BITTER BLAST: Bitter cold temperatures for Christmas Day in New Jersey
It will be a very cold Christmas Day but temperatures will start to trend warmer during mid-week.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
N.J. weather: Strongest wind gusts in each county during the intense winter storm
Windows were rattling and Christmas decorations were flying around when a powerful winter storm generated waves of heavy rain, small hail, snow showers and intense winds Friday — some gusting as strong as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of homes. How bad were the winds in...
First flooding, then freezing temp plague New Jersey
Residents all over the state struggled all day Friday and as temperatures plummeted at night, the conditions got even worse. CBS2's Kristie Keleshian reports.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
N.J. weather: Will deep freeze make this the coldest Christmas on record? Here are the rankings.
It’s coming Friday afternoon into Friday night, as a brutal blast of Arctic air sweeps across our region — setting the stage for what will likely be the coldest Christmas Eve in 33 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years.
Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
New Jersey residents advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NYC, LI as Historic Winter Storm Puts 200 Million on Alert
A monstrous winter storm jeopardizing holiday travel across America ratcheted up in intensity Friday, flooding parts of New York and New Jersey, tearing down trees in Connecticut and paralyzing swaths of the country at the worst time. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Big Apple ahead...
Gov. Murphy warns about potential power outages in New Jersey
SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. -- The Tri-State Area is dealing with heavy rain and strong winds, but this storm could get a whole lot worse Thursday night into Friday.The rain was making driving difficult during the afternoon, but it's what is expected later in the evening that has a lot of people concerned.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Department of Transportation is pre-positioning equipment and some residents could experience power outages.Wet roads are the order of the day currently, but a triple weather punch could cause havoc as we enter the holiday weekend.CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm. ...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Wind gusts up to 60 mph knock out power to thousands
The strong storm that has slammed New Jersey with winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the state. As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, around 7,500 customers were without power statewide. The number climbed to more than 11,900 outages as of 1:45 p.m. and 25,000 outages as of 5:20 p.m.
N.J. weather: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast.
UPDATE: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’. A powerful storm packing a hazardous mix of heavy rain, flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph will hit New Jersey today followed by the potential for a dangerous flash freeze Friday as temperatures plummet to the coldest temperatures in four years.
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
Coastal Flooding in Dewey Beach, Cambridge mixed with drop in tempreatures mean slick roads for coastal communities
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Gusts of wind upwards of 30 miles per hour, flooding, and even snow all slammed into Dewey Beach Friday. Town Manager Bill Zolper tells 47ABC, up to 5 streets flooded on the bayside of the town, with concerns that waters could flood the main road through the beach town.
Heavy rain, possible snow set to slam New York and New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large complex storm system will pass to the west of New York City Thursday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, plummeting temperatures, and the possibility for some snow over the next two days. A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday into Friday morning for portions of the tri-state area. A Wind […]
