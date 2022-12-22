ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy warns about potential power outages in New Jersey

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. -- The Tri-State Area is dealing with heavy rain and strong winds, but this storm could get a whole lot worse Thursday night into Friday.The rain was making driving difficult during the afternoon, but it's what is expected later in the evening that has a lot of people concerned.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Department of Transportation is pre-positioning equipment and some residents could experience power outages.Wet roads are the order of the day currently, but a triple weather punch could cause havoc as we enter the holiday weekend.CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PIX11

Heavy rain, possible snow set to slam New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large complex storm system will pass to the west of New York City Thursday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, plummeting temperatures, and the possibility for some snow over the next two days. A Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday into Friday morning for portions of the tri-state area. A Wind […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
