Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
North Brunswick over Academy for Urban Leadership - Panther Classic - Girls basketball
Niyell McCargo led with seven points while Chloe Hardy added six more as North Brunswick won, 48-12, over Academy for Urban Leadership in the first round of the Panther Holiday Classic at Felician College in Rutherford. Tiana Cipot chipped in five points for North Brunswick (2-3), which has now won...
Girls Basketball: Mainland cruises to win over Neptune - Score at the Shore
Mainland coasted to a 59-28 victory over Neptune in the quarterfinals of the Score at the Shore tournament, in Stafford. Mainland is now 5-0 to start a season in back to back years. The Mustangs’ average margin of victory so far this season is 16.6 points. Ava Mazur (23...
Why now? No. 6 Southern changes philosophy on wrestling non-public opponents
Now in his fourth season at the helm of one of New Jersey’s most iconic wrestling programs, Southern head coach Dan Roy has been part of a seamless transition that has kept the Rams near the top of the statewide rankings. Any changes Roy implemented in his first three...
Boys Basketball: Oakcrest falls to Boys Latin (PA) at Boardwalk Classic
Boys Latin (PA) got off to a fast started and in the end defeated Oakcrest 70-45 at the Boardwalk Classic, in Wildwood. Four different players scored in double figures for Boys Latin. Terrell Pough led with 17 points, Zahseen Levins finished with 14 points, and Perry Fields and Mike Stewart each added 13 points apiece.
Boys Ice Hockey: Howell-Matawan defeats Lacey-Barnegat - Winding River Holiday Tournament - 1st round
Tony Brandl tallied two goals and two assists to lead Howell-Matawan past Lacey-Barnegat 5-1 in the first round of the Winding river Holiday Tournament at Winding River Park in Toms River. Howell-Matawan (5-0-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Matt Gresko and Brandl before Nico Calandra...
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Bear-pocalypse 2022: The hunt that wasn’t | Sheneman
The state’s controversial bear hunt has wrapped up for 2022 and the final tally is just 113 bears taken, lower than any hunt in recent memory. Your reaction to this news is largely dependent on wether or not you are a bear. There are a bunch of reasons for...
Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?
Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State. Recording artist Charlie Puth sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicon of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?
Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison
Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
Two Alarm Fire In The Jeep Store, Ocean Township
December 26, 2022 Photos, video and story by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response OCEAN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 9:15 p.m., police…
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
N.J. weather: Strongest wind gusts in each county during the intense winter storm
Windows were rattling and Christmas decorations were flying around when a powerful winter storm generated waves of heavy rain, small hail, snow showers and intense winds Friday — some gusting as strong as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of homes. How bad were the winds in...
This is where New Jersey ranks among states ‘likely to drive drunk’
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. We should be proud of...
PhillyBite
New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots
New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
