Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
vvng.com
Quick Quack Carwash Obtains Approval to Construct in Hesperia, West of Interstate 15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A permit to construct a Quick Quick carwash was approved at a recent planning commission meeting. The carwash facility is to be constructed and located on the north side of Main Street, approximately 200 feet west of Cataba Road. The proposed facility consists of the...
vvng.com
Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mister Car Wash received the ‘green light’ to proceed with the construction of a new car wash on Main Street, providing even more options, but this time at a spot that was home to a former bar that burned to the ground in 2015.
vvng.com
Automotive Body Shop Planned for Hesperia near Joshua Street and Caliente Road
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Hesperia’s Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of a 14,010-square-foot automotive body shop building. The proposed body shop will include 4 service bay doors, 1 display bay door area, and a 2,447 square foot two-story...
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
KTLA.com
Palm Springs woman with Alzheimer’s found 200 miles away from home after running out of gas
An 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s is safe and reunited with family after she went missing in Palm Springs and was found in Santa Barbara County. Around 12:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve, California Highway Patrol officers located a vehicle on the side of the 101 Freeway near Buellton, about 240 miles away from Palm Springs.
No-Burn Order Extended Through Monday in Much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Sunday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26
Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
KTLA.com
Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator
Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
vvng.com
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
Fontana Herald News
Children living in mobile home park in Fontana get special holiday visit from Hoop Bus
Children living in a mobile home park received a holiday visit from some special visitors on Dec. 22. The Hoop Bus arrived at the Fontana Mobile Home Park on Slover Avenue that morning, bringing dozens of toys that were distributed to the youth. Fontana resident Kareem Gongora partnered with local...
Fontana Herald News
Woman is rescued after falling about 200 feet down a mountain in Lytle Creek
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit rescued a woman who fell about 200 feet down a mountain in Lytle Creek on Dec. 24, the Sheriff's Department said. Ruth Woroniecki, a 40-year-old Colorado resident, was camping in the Lytle Creek area with her family before leaving the campground to summit Cucamonga Peak at about 5 a.m.
vvng.com
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
vvng.com
Attorney Says Eminent Domain ‘appears to be land grab’ Hesperia City Refutes claim
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) The City of Hesperia says its position was ‘mischaracterized’ after the attorney’s office representing the owner of property near a golf course said the consideration for eminent domain “appeared to be a land grab.”. On December 20th, during a regularly scheduled city council...
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs in 2023: City officials hope to turn attention toward affordability for residents
A pair of interconnected issues will likely take center stage at City Hall in the coming year. That should be welcome news, and possibly relief, for residents struggling to keep up with the cost of living in a tourist town growing more popular every year. Addressing the high cost of...
Comments / 0