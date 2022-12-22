ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calimesa, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVCR NEWS

Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel

The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26

Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator

Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak

SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA

