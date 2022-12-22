ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

By Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
 Dec 17, 2022

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to SNF in Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the penultimate edition of "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 1 after the NFL flexed the Week 17 game into the primetime slot on Sunday. The all-Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers is being flexed out of the primetime slot and into the afternoon. It will be the first time the historic AFC North rivals play a primetime game against...
BALTIMORE, MD
QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Joe Flacco will be White's backup and Zach Wilson will be inactive. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss

The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the team to 4-11. It ends the shortest tenure of any non-interim head coach in franchise history. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement thanking Hackett for his efforts. "Following...
DENVER, CO
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday. His status for Sunday's key AFC East game at New England is unclear. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that it was too early to name a starter, only to say that backup Teddy Bridgewater will practice this week as though he'll be QB1. ...
No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
No. 3 TCU expects No. 2 Michigan to run 'no matter what' in semifinal

Michigan finds itself in the same spot as last year's bowl season - preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinals. The No. 2 Wolverines will have a very different opponent as they attempt to advance to the title game. They were bullied by Georgia's uber-talented defense in the Orange Bowl a year ago, losing 34-11. At the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve this year, they're more concerned about No. 3 TCU's high-powered offense, engineered by the Heisman Trophy runner-up. ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

