Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Fact checking 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody,' the new Whitney Houston movie: How accurate is it?
Spoiler alert! The following discusses plot points from the new biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and the real life of Whitney Houston. Stop reading if you haven't seen it yet and don't want to know. The scope of Whitney Houston’s life is so immense, it’s no wonder that many...
Marconews.com
Kim Kardashian says 'it's hard' co-parenting with Ye, breaks down in tears
Going through a divorce and co-parenting has been a balancing act for Kim Kardashian. During an appearance on Angie Martinez's "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast published Monday on YouTube, Kardashian candidly spoke about her separation from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and the struggles of co-parenting their four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Marconews.com
Al Roker 'so grateful to have experienced another Christmas': How the stars celebrated
Formidable winter storms can’t chill these celebs’ spirits. Al Roker, who has been in and out of the hospital over the past month, celebrated the holidays at home with his family. He showed off photos of his family's mouthwatering meals throughout the weekend, which included ham, turkey, asparagus, brown rice, salad and a breakfast frittata.
Marconews.com
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of electronic band Faithless, dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, lead vocalist of British dance music band Faithless, has died. He was 65. His bandmates, Sister Bliss and Rollo, shared the news on the group's official Facebook and Twitter pages Saturday. "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night," their statement reads. "He was a man...
Comments / 0