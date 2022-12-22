ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
L.A. Weekly

Is CBD Capable Of Alleviating Nerve Pain?

View the original article about CBD For Nerve Pain at Calm Sleep CBD. Neuropathy, or nerve pain, is a pain disorder that affects the neurological system. Twitching, numbing, or a ‘pins and needles’ feeling might occur all through your body or in a specific location. It can feel like scorching, stabbing, or searing pain in more severe situations. Neuropathy is a chronic illness that happens when injured nerves get confused and transmit misleading pain signals to the brain.
Medical News Today

What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?

Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
Medical News Today

Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
CBS Sacramento

Long COVID: What scientists have learned about the symptoms

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020. Rachel Pope, of Liverpool, took to Twitter in late March 2020 to describe her bedeviling symptoms, then unnamed, after a coronavirus infection. Elisa Perego in Italy first used the term "long COVID," in a May tweet that year. Amy Watson in Portland, Oregon, got inspiration in naming her Facebook support group from...
KARK

Managing chronic pain

(Baptist Health) – Pain isn’t necessarily a bad thing. How long would your hand rest on a hot radiator if the burning didn’t cause pain? How would you know your appendix was inflamed if it didn’t hurt?. Pain is your body’s way of telling you that...
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves Gilead's long-acting HIV drug Sunlenca

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) Sunlenca therapy for HIV infections, paving the way for a drug that requires less frequent dosing than existing treatments.
KTEN.com

A Complete Guide to the Advantages of Adding L-Theanine to Your Coffee

Originally Posted On: https://forwellness.com/blogs/be-well/a-complete-guide-to-the-advantages-of-adding-l-theanine-to-your-coffee. Coffee as a drink did not exist until the 15th century when a goatherd discovered that his goats became unusually energetic after eating berries from the coffee plant. Ever since then, coffee has become a very important drink worldwide and few people would dare start their...
Medical News Today

What does arthritis in the foot feel like?

The foot and ankle provide a variety of important functions needed for movement. When a person has arthritis in the foot, it can involve one or more joints and affect mobility. Arthritis in the feet can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in some cases, joint deformity. Arthritis of the feet...
MedicalXpress

Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery

A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
Healthline

Can a Chiropractor Help with Knee Pain?

If you’re living with a knee condition, you may wonder if a chiropractor can help treat your knee pain. The answer is, it depends. Knee pain is a common concern that frequently occurs due to aging, injury, or overuse. Mild, acute knee pain usually subsides within a few days using home treatments. However, chronic and severe knee pain requires treatment to ease discomfort and prevent it from worsening.
Healthline

Understanding the Treatment Options for Cervical Radiculopathy

Cervical radiculopathy is a condition where a nerve root in the spine at your neck is irritated. This condition may get better over time without treatment, but you have many nonsurgical treatment options to help as well. If you’ve ever experienced the neck and arm pain associated with what some...
wealthinsidermag.com

How Pain Relievers Could Make Your Arthritis Worse

If you are among the 32 million Americans with osteoarthritis — the most common form of arthritis — chances are good that you take pain relievers to feel better. But a new study suggests that taking a certain type of medications may backfire. Taking drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint as the years roll on, according to a study that will be presented the week of Nov. 27 at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

