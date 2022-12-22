Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DENDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collectionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hikeDavid HeitzColorado State
Related
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year
A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
Denver weather: Mild Monday before mid-week snow
Above-average temperatures are back in the Mile High City after last week's deep freeze. Monday will be mild with light winds in the Denver Weather forecast.
Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve
Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
Denver sheltered around 3,000 people each night during extreme cold
The City and County of Denver provided an update Saturday and said around 3,000 people were sheltered nightly from Wednesday through Friday at city and partner-managed arming centers, as well as homeless and migrant shelters.
Travelers on Southwest Airlines complain of mixed messages for booked flights
A number of airlines had issues over the holiday weekend, mainly Southwest Airlines which had to declare what they called a "state of operational emergency."
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze.
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
Denver hits 2nd coldest day on record during arctic freeze
Thursday's dangerous subzero temperatures have officially written themselves into the history books.
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
94kix.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Over 500 flights cancelled at Denver airport amid arctic conditions
(The Center Square) – Winter weather has caused 554 flights to be cancelled on Thursday at the Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data. There were also 534 flights delayed as of Thursday afternoon, the website said, while there were a reported 20,253 delays...
The Best Neighborhood In Denver, Colorado
Denver has plenty of beautiful neighborhoods to choose from so it can get confusing for anyone new to this destination. Here are a few, ending with the best.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Thursday was Denver’s second-coldest day in recorded history
Thursday’s bitter-cold temperatures from a historic Siberian cold front nearly set the record for the coldest day in Denver’s recorded history. The front, which blew into the city with a near-record-setting 75-degree temperature drop Wednesday, kept temperatures Thursday in the negatives the entire day, from a high of -6 degrees to a low of -24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Travelers stuck as hundreds of flights cancel in Denver
Thousands of flights have been canceled around the country and hundreds at Denver International Airport as the arctic storm that hit Colorado moved east across the U.S.
Emergency preparations appear to have worked as metro Denver avoids major catastrophe amid plunging cold
The bitterly cold arctic air that consumed Colorado and the rest of the country on Thursday delayed flights, closed highways, and forced businesses and offices to shut their doors. But, by all indications, the arduous work — and incessant warnings — to prepare communities for the precipitous drop in temperature...
KDVR.com
Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply
Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
Comments / 0