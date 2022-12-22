ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year

A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve

Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
DENVER, CO
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Thursday was Denver’s second-coldest day in recorded history

Thursday’s bitter-cold temperatures from a historic Siberian cold front nearly set the record for the coldest day in Denver’s recorded history. The front, which blew into the city with a near-record-setting 75-degree temperature drop Wednesday, kept temperatures Thursday in the negatives the entire day, from a high of -6 degrees to a low of -24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply

Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
AURORA, CO

