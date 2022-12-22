Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
The Christmas Capital of Texas
With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class
CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
dallasexpress.com
Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy
As Dallas seeks to become the city of the future, the City has apparently considered — and in some cases implemented — drones and robots in lethal and surveillance capacities. Alongside the members of the Dallas Police Department, a squad of drones patrols the skies. The Unmanned Aircraft...
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
bestattractions.org
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas
If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
CandysDirt.com
2022 Was a Rollercoaster, But We’re Ready to Cover Even More of The North Texas Real Estate Market in 2023
I wish I had $100 for every time I said, “I cannot believe it’s almost Christmas,” this past week. But here we are — gifts under the tree, house decorated, Christmas dinner ready, and the North Texas real estate market has slowed to its annual holiday trickle.
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
dallasexpress.com
FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims
Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
fortworthreport.org
Here’s what Tarrant County representatives are proposing during the 2023 legislative session
The 88th Texas Legislative Session begins early next year, stretching from Jan. 10 through May 29. Because the Texas Legislature meets every other year, representatives must scramble to discuss state budget issues, push through legislation and amend existing law. The Fort Worth Report analyzed the bills filed so far by...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas
The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
dallasexpress.com
FBI, Grand Prairie PD Mute as Armed Antifa Targets Protesters
The Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie hosted its eighth annual A Drag Queen Christmas event, hosted by drag queen Nina West. But the show was not just inside the theater. Protests erupted outside the Texas Trust CU Theatre as members from Protect Texas Kids and alleged members from the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, traded words.
Judge orders DNA testing in Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit
DALLAS — A judge has ordered a paternity test in the newest development surrounding a lawsuit against Jerry Jones. A lawsuit had previously been filed against Jones by Alexandra Davis, 25, who claimed that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her father. That original lawsuit had been filed in March but was later dismissed -- only to be filed again shortly after.
