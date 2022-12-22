Read full article on original website
Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar
An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.
Bahrain's Q3 GDP Increases to 4.2% YoY - Finance Ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's Q3 real GDP has increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, its finance ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday. The non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the statement added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Howard Goller) Copyright 2022...
South Korea Scrambles Jets as North Korea Sends Drones Over Border
SEOUL (Reuters) -Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday and South Korea responded by scrambling jets and attack helicopters and opening fire to try to shoot down the North Korean aircraft, the South Korean military said. As part of its response, the South Korea military also sent...
In Hong Kong, Designers Try Out New Assistant: AI Fashion Maven AiDA
(Reuters) - At the Fashion X AI show in Hong Kong, attendees noticed a certain "alien" quality about the new clothes modelled on the event's narrow catwalk - and the designs were, in fact, not entirely human. The show put more than 80 outfits from 14 designers in the spotlight,...
Chinese Make Travel Plans as COVID Rules Ease Further
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections further strained the health system and roiled the economy. Zero-tolerance measures - from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns...
Shares Gain in Asia After China Relaxes More COVID Rules
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to...
Farmer predicts worse food shortages, higher prices in 2023 amid inflation, drought, interests rate hikes
Stephanie Nash, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, predicts drought, supply chain issues and rising interest rates could spell an even worse 2023 for farmers.
Taiwan Reports China's Largest Incursion Yet to Air Defence Zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer...
South Korea's Yoon Slams Response to North Drones, Vows to Create Drone Unit
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets...
Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantines to end
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals that will end almost three years of self-imposed isolation. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
U.S. Says It Is Concerned by China's 'Provocative Military Activity' Near Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilizing," the White House said on Monday. "We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Seeks India PM Modi's Help With 'Peace Formula'
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures...
'The ICU Is Full': Medical Staff on Frontline of China's COVID Fight Say Hospitals Are 'Overwhelmed'
BEIJING (Reuters) - In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account...
Sanctions Forcing Russia's Sberbank to Close UAE Office, Company Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine...
Taiwan to Extend Compulsory Military Service, Official Says, as China Shows Air Power
TAIPEI (Reuters) -A plan to extend compulsory military service in Taiwan to one year from the current four months will be announced on Tuesday, a senior government official said, as the island deals with rising Chinese military pressure. The office of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she will call a...
Elon Musk Says Around 100 Starlinks Now Active in Iran
(Reuters) - SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm's satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country. Musk said, "approaching 100 starlinks...
Sanctions to Help Cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, Says PM - Interfax
(Reuters) - The economy of Belarus is expected to shrink by 4% in 2022 after western nations imposed punitive measures, much less than some had forecast, Interfax cited Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying on Saturday. The European Union, the United States and others have imposed billions of dollars worth...
