South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Should Not Be Feared Because of Nuclear Weapons -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that North Korea is not a source of fear because of its nuclear weapons, and its provocations must be met with retaliation, Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan
China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation
North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
Iran's Crackdown on Protesters Unacceptable and Intolerable, Italy PM Says
ROME (Reuters) - Iran's repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it," Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference. If Tehran does...
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes
President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
Bulgaria Protests to Russia After Journalist Grozev Put on Wanted List
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria protested to Russia on Thursday for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list, with its prime minister criticising the move as an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech. Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article...
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program grounds some aircraft after malfunction
The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program grounded a number of the aircraft after a Dec. 15 incident in which a pilot was forced to eject from an F-35B at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.
In Peru, Shamans See End of Russia-Ukraine War in 2023
LIMA (Reuters) - Peace between Russia and Ukraine is on the horizon in the new year - or so predicted a group of shaman and healers in Peru's capital Lima on Wednesday. Atop a hilltop, the shamans, donning traditional Andean attire, welcomed the coming year in a purification ceremony incorporating flowers, incense, a snake, and photos of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.
Spain Vows More Vigilance, Protection as Murders of Women Spike in December
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government promised on Thursday increased police protection for victims of domestic violence after at least nine women in Spain were killed by their current or former partners in December, making it the deadliest month of this year. "The time has come to say 'enough'," Interior...
Israeli Minister Sees Possible Attack on Iran 'In Two or Three Years'
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian...
Kremlin Says It Is Concerned About Karabakh Blockade After Armenian Criticism
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday Russia was concerned about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a blockade of the road linking breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and would keep trying to mediate, after Armenia's leader criticised Russia's stance. In response to a question from reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
U.S., UK, EU Among Countries Calling for Taliban to Reverse Ban on Women Aid Workers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of 12 countries and the EU, including the United States and Britain, urged Afghanistan's Taliban-led government on Wednesday to reverse its decision barring female employees of aid groups. "The Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from...
Iranian Chess Player Appears at Kazakhstan Tournament Without Hijab for Second Day -Reuters Witness
ALMATY (Reuters) - An Iranian chess player on Wednesday took part in an international tournament in Kazakhstan without a hijab for the second day running, according to a Reuters journalist present. A Reuters witness at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, saw Sara Khadem competing...
Tears, Prayers and Hopes as Flights to Ethiopia's War-Torn Tigray Resume
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Kahssay Hailu sobbed, smiled and said prayers as she stood outside Addis Ababa airport, preparing to board a plane home to Ethiopia's war-torn region of Tigray. She travelled to Addis Ababa in 2020 from the Tigray capital Mekelle to help her daughter prepare for a school exam....
Peru Launches $1.6 Billion Economic Recovery Plan After Protests
(Reuters) -Peru's finance minister on Thursday announced a $1.55 billion plan to revive the economy, impacted by weeks of protests that have followed the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo. Alex Contreras said the package, costing 5.9 billion soles and to be financed with extra tax income and funds left...
Serbia Arrests Afghan General, Sniper 'Wanted by France' on Terrorism Charges - News Agency
SARAJEVO (Reuters) -Serbian police have arrested an Afghan army general and a sniper wanted by France on terrorism charges during a raid on an migrant camp in the north of the Balkan country, Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday. France had issued an international warrant for the two men, police...
