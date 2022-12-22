ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan

China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
US News and World Report

North Korea Enters 2023 With Clear Plan for Military Escalation

North Korea on Wednesday signaled that it plans to escalate its weapons development and production – to include potential nuclear tests – at a time it senses weakness from its adversaries in the region. [. Read:. North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting ]
US News and World Report

South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report

Iran's Crackdown on Protesters Unacceptable and Intolerable, Italy PM Says

ROME (Reuters) - Iran's repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it," Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference. If Tehran does...
US News and World Report

Putin Turns on Oligarchs to Shore Up Russian Economic, Battlefield Woes

President Vladimir Putin is poised to begin seizing valuable assets of oligarchs he deems insufficiently loyal at a time that the international isolation from his unprovoked war in Ukraine is causing the Russian economy to reel. [. Read:. Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the...
US News and World Report

Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Protests to Russia After Journalist Grozev Put on Wanted List

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria protested to Russia on Thursday for putting Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev on a wanted list, with its prime minister criticising the move as an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech. Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is "wanted under an article...
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
US News and World Report

In Peru, Shamans See End of Russia-Ukraine War in 2023

LIMA (Reuters) - Peace between Russia and Ukraine is on the horizon in the new year - or so predicted a group of shaman and healers in Peru's capital Lima on Wednesday. Atop a hilltop, the shamans, donning traditional Andean attire, welcomed the coming year in a purification ceremony incorporating flowers, incense, a snake, and photos of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.
US News and World Report

Spain Vows More Vigilance, Protection as Murders of Women Spike in December

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government promised on Thursday increased police protection for victims of domestic violence after at least nine women in Spain were killed by their current or former partners in December, making it the deadliest month of this year. "The time has come to say 'enough'," Interior...
US News and World Report

Israeli Minister Sees Possible Attack on Iran 'In Two or Three Years'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline. With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian...
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says It Is Concerned About Karabakh Blockade After Armenian Criticism

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday Russia was concerned about tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a blockade of the road linking breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and would keep trying to mediate, after Armenia's leader criticised Russia's stance. In response to a question from reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
US News and World Report

U.S., UK, EU Among Countries Calling for Taliban to Reverse Ban on Women Aid Workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of 12 countries and the EU, including the United States and Britain, urged Afghanistan's Taliban-led government on Wednesday to reverse its decision barring female employees of aid groups. "The Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from...
US News and World Report

Tears, Prayers and Hopes as Flights to Ethiopia's War-Torn Tigray Resume

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Kahssay Hailu sobbed, smiled and said prayers as she stood outside Addis Ababa airport, preparing to board a plane home to Ethiopia's war-torn region of Tigray. She travelled to Addis Ababa in 2020 from the Tigray capital Mekelle to help her daughter prepare for a school exam....
US News and World Report

Peru Launches $1.6 Billion Economic Recovery Plan After Protests

(Reuters) -Peru's finance minister on Thursday announced a $1.55 billion plan to revive the economy, impacted by weeks of protests that have followed the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo. Alex Contreras said the package, costing 5.9 billion soles and to be financed with extra tax income and funds left...

