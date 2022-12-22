Read full article on original website
Spencer Leak to host forum on Black and Jewish kinship during King era
In an effort to prevent youth from emulating rapper Kanye (Ye) West and his far-right white friends in voicing their anti-Semitic rhetoric, Spencer Leak, Sr., president/CEO of the Leak Funeral Homes, is airing an hour-long 1390 AM broadcast with a Black rabbi who is calling for a summit of all religious leaders to combat the rise in hate crime against Jews.
