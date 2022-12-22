In an effort to prevent youth from emulating rapper Kanye (Ye) West and his far-right white friends in voicing their anti-Semitic rhetoric, Spencer Leak, Sr., president/CEO of the Leak Funeral Homes, is airing an hour-long 1390 AM broadcast with a Black rabbi who is calling for a summit of all religious leaders to combat the rise in hate crime against Jews.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO