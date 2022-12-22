Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
On new map, Pa. elects most diverse assembly ever
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - When mapdrawers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities. A year later, Pennsylvania has what lawmakers say is the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers in state history, and...
Afield: Pennsylvania’s bear population is down, fewer harvested this season
Pennsylvania’s estimated bear population is down more than 3,000 bears (about 16%) from its peak, and after this season, it might be down even more.
PJM lifts conserve energy request in Pa., NJ, Del.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PJM Interconnection says their call for conservation ended Sunday morning. The power grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - asked residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants.The announcement came after a winter storm knocked out power for a few thousand residents in the region. While power had been restored to most in our region Saturday, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, there were still almost 6,000 FirstEnergy customers without power in Berks County and over 1,200 in Northampton County. In comparison,...
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to prevent future automatic gas tax hikes
Pennsylvania's taxes on gas and diesel are going up in 2023 because of a state law. The move is already drawing a response from some state lawmakers who want to keep this automatic increase from happening again. While it's a tax on wholesalers, it often factors into what drivers pay...
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
NeighborWorks specialist named RULE scholar; PennDOT supervisor recognized for innovation
The Rural-Urban Leadership Program of Penn State Extension recently named Gerard Hetman, community development specialist at NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, a participating scholar in the upcoming RULE XIX class. The transformative leadership development program brings together community leaders from across the state who share a commitment to public involvement in solving...
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BigSevenTravel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
Stimulus money available to qualified homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that there are billions of dollars available to many homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania? This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed by President Joe Biden which gives the states funding where they are able to give direct relief to residents.
Top Stories 2022: Latino voting power and candidate viability a main focus in 2022
With newly reshaped legislative districts across the state, Latinos looked to expand their influence this past year. The new legislative districts aimed to give communities of color better chances to elect state leaders, according to the state commission that oversaw the process. Advocates said some redistricted urban areas, such as...
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
Making a salad is getting more expensive. Is climate change to blame?
In his nearly four decades of growing lettuce, spinach, kale and other leafy greens in California and Arizona, Tony Alameda has seen plenty of bad years. But lately, he said, there have been many more "noticeably bad" years in a row. "2022 is probably the worst we've seen," said Alameda,...
Greens recalled from PA Wegmans due to Salmonella
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple greens are now being taken off of Wegmans store shelves in Pennsylvania due to Salmonella. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Dec. 23, Wegmans Food Markets has issued a "voluntary recall" on multiple products including micro-greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass.
New COVID-19 cases, deaths up in Pennsylvania. See the CDC community level map, more
One county remains at a high COVID-19 community level as of Friday, according to the CDC.
Partisan fights dominated the Pa. legislature’s recent session, eclipsing some major accomplishments
HARRISBURG — It’s never a good sign when official legislative business becomes a punch line. In 2021, 19% of laws passed by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly renamed a bridge or road, according to a Pennsylvania Capital-Star analysis. The statistic became a joke among lobbyists. At least one...
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO FALL
While the national average cost of a gallon of gas fell over the last week, Pennsylvania’s average also took a tumble. The national average this morning is $3.09 a gallon according to AAA. That represents a 5-cent drop from last week, and a 49 cent drop from last month. The average is also 19 cents lower than it was a year ago. While National demand for gas increased by about half a million barrels a day, total domestic gas stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels. With demand remaining low drivers are likely to see pump prices continue to fall into the start of next year.
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
