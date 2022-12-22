SOUTHEAST Asia’s digital transformation has been spectacular because the area is now poised to succeed in a projected digital financial system price $360 billion by 2025. With digitalization, the area bore witness to numerous rising traits within the office from hybrid and distant working to upskilling and reskilling the workforce, in addition to the rise of software-as-a-service (SaaS) adoption in a bid to construct resilience and put together for enterprise continuity.

3 DAYS AGO