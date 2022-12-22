ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, KY

247Sports

Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman

Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
LEXINGTON, KY
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M

The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
CANTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Hwy. 54 East closed all directions, Fayetteville reports

City of Fayetteville responds to winter weather-related incidents and conditions — December 23, 2022 — The City of Fayetteville Police, Fire, and Public Services departments have responded to winter weather-related incidents overnight and early Friday morning impacting residents and roadways. The majority of weather-related calls for service include fallen trees and wires down, causing a traffic hazard or the loss of power.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Police identify human remains found near river in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
CANTON, GA

