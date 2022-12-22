Read full article on original website
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
With non-conference action nearing an end, as well as SEC basketball conference play set to begin in the coming days, here is the latest update of our 2022-23 power rankings, headlined by a rise from both Tennessee and Georgia. Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. 14....
Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?
It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win Over Kennesaw State
Here's what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Friday. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached press conference.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
The Citizen Online
Hwy. 54 East closed all directions, Fayetteville reports
City of Fayetteville responds to winter weather-related incidents and conditions — December 23, 2022 — The City of Fayetteville Police, Fire, and Public Services departments have responded to winter weather-related incidents overnight and early Friday morning impacting residents and roadways. The majority of weather-related calls for service include fallen trees and wires down, causing a traffic hazard or the loss of power.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Police identify human remains found near river in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
