wvtf.org
New report: the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is doing well economically
While Virginia’s large metro areas – like Richmond and Hampton Roads – often get most of the attention, a new economic report from Old Dominion University looks at one of the state’s smaller metros. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area covers those two towns – but also Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides essential care for variety of species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides a valuable resource to our hometowns. President Sabrina Garvin joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the center’s mission and explain how people can get involved. In addition to the care, treatment, and rehabilitation of our native...
WAVY News 10
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
wvtf.org
Virginia nursing homes are struggling to stay staffed
2021 was not an easy year to work in a nursing home. But it turns out 2022 was worse. According to a recent survey, 4 in 5 nursing home facility directors say they’re still facing difficulty in filling jobs and shifts. Amy Hewett is with the Virginia Health Care...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
easternshorepost.com
Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award
Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
royalexaminer.com
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
Inside Nova
Va. Realtors see ongoing challenges for market as 2022 becomes 2023
Home sales across Virginia were down nearly 37 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, eclipsing October as the biggest turndown in more than a decade across the Old Dominion. Despite the slowdown, and despite the headwinds of higher interest rates, the median sales price was up $9,100 (about 2.6%)...
Augusta Free Press
$1 million in forest sustainability funding awarded to 68 localities in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor recreation or forest conservation.
Thousands still without power in Virginia after winter storm
One energy company wants people at home to cut how much energy they're using to help the strain on the power grid after this weekend's arctic blast.
Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane
Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Combined economic output of Va. agriculture and forestry exceeds $100 billion
RICHMOND—A newly released study found that the annual economic impact of Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors increased by nearly 7% since similar research was conducted in 2016. The economic impact study conducted by The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia found that agriculture...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
13newsnow.com
Virginians are about to get a break on their grocery bills
Virginia's 1.5% sales tax on groceries is ending. That's $1.50 saved per every $100 spent.
Dominion urges customers to reduce usage to 'protect' the electric system
Dominion Energy urged customers to reduce power usage this weekend as a large portion of the country deals with sub-freezing temperatures.
WTRF
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
