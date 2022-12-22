ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia nursing homes are struggling to stay staffed

2021 was not an easy year to work in a nursing home. But it turns out 2022 was worse. According to a recent survey, 4 in 5 nursing home facility directors say they’re still facing difficulty in filling jobs and shifts. Amy Hewett is with the Virginia Health Care...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
CROZET, VA
easternshorepost.com

Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award

Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

What you need to know about buying a repossessed home

If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Va. Realtors see ongoing challenges for market as 2022 becomes 2023

Home sales across Virginia were down nearly 37 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, eclipsing October as the biggest turndown in more than a decade across the Old Dominion. Despite the slowdown, and despite the headwinds of higher interest rates, the median sales price was up $9,100 (about 2.6%)...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

$1 million in forest sustainability funding awarded to 68 localities in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor recreation or forest conservation.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Combined economic output of Va. agriculture and forestry exceeds $100 billion

RICHMOND—A newly released study found that the annual economic impact of Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors increased by nearly 7% since similar research was conducted in 2016. The economic impact study conducted by The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia found that agriculture...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy