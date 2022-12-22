Nelson Wyatt Parker, 71, of West End, passed away on December 21, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on November 28, 1951 in Wadesboro, North Carolina to the late Joseph and Margaret Parker. Nelson worked for over 30 years as a conductor with CSX Railroad. He was an avid military historian and collector for over 60 years. He was a very kind, gentle man and quite the jokester that never met a stranger and became friends with everyone he met. He was such an inspiration to a lot of people and set the best example of an amazing husband, father and grandfather.

WEST END, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO