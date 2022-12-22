Read full article on original website
Obituary for Delores Ann Collins of West End
Delores Ann Collins, 77, of West End and formerly Robbins, went home to her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22nd. Born in February of 1945, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Callie Caviness Williams. Delores grew up in Robbins and was a graduate of Elise High School. Shortly after her high school graduation, she took a job with Fidelity Bank in Robbins, a career that lasted over 30 years. Delores was a talented organist and piano player and had played at the First Wesleyan Church in Robbins. In the early 1990’s she moved to West End, joining the Beulah Hill Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member.
Obituary for Donald Roy Koeze
Donald Roy Koeze passed peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Fox Hollow Assisted Living Facility in Pinehurst. Don was born in Grand Rapids Michigan to Johanna and Roy Koeze on June 19, 1928. He was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte Koeze and three sisters, Dorothy Huizenga, Theda Waalkes, and Gertrude Depenhouse.
Obituary for Nelson Wyatt Parker of West End
Nelson Wyatt Parker, 71, of West End, passed away on December 21, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on November 28, 1951 in Wadesboro, North Carolina to the late Joseph and Margaret Parker. Nelson worked for over 30 years as a conductor with CSX Railroad. He was an avid military historian and collector for over 60 years. He was a very kind, gentle man and quite the jokester that never met a stranger and became friends with everyone he met. He was such an inspiration to a lot of people and set the best example of an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
Christmas Eve fire leads to multi-county response
A massive Christmas Eve fire in Robbins led to a multi-county response by fire departments. Holmes Building Systems, located on Plank Road, was closed when it caught on fire Saturday around 11:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Sandhills Sentinel/Patrick Priest. First arriving fire units reported seeing heavy smoke coming...
Car strikes tree in Christmas Eve crash
One man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital after a Lexus smashed into a tree on Saturday. Just before 12:30 p.m., traffic on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen came to a standstill as first responders worked to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The crash occurred near the intersection of Glasgow...
Woman shot near Pinebluff
Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a shooting near Pinebluff on Hazelwood Drive, just off Pinebluff Lake Road, Thursday around 8 p.m. Residents reported hearing several shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities found an older female resident of Hazelwood Drive with a gunshot wound. Due to weather, a helicopter could...
