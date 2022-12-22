ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

By Charles Goldman, Wesley Roesch
The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their third and final injury reports of the week on Thursday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: TuesdayWednesday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation

TE Noah Gray Shoulder FP –

DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP –

OT Lucas Niang Knee FP –

RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder FP –

WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring FP –

DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP –

CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP –

TE Jody Fortson Elbow DNP Out

DT Chris Jones Illness FP –

DT Khalen Saunders Illness DNP Doubtful

DE Mike Danna Illness FP Questionable

S Deon Bush Illness FP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The illness bug spread throughout the Chiefs’ defensive line and and hit Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders who both might not play Saturday. It looks like the illness bug has moved to the defensive back squad as well as Deon Bush is also questionable with illness.
  • Jody Fortson didn’t practice all week so it’s no surprise that he’ll miss this game with an elbow injury. Fortson has been relatively quiet on offense with no catches since Week 13, though Patrick Mahomes did target him once in Week 15.

Seahawks

Player Injury Participation* Designation

LB Jordyn Brooks Neck FP –

WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist FP Questionable

LB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel FP –

OT Abraham Lucas Elbow FP –

S Quandre Diggs Shoulder FP –

LB Tanner Muse Ankle FP –

RB Deejay Dallas Ankle DNP Questionable

LB Darrell Taylor Illness DNP –

NT Al Woods Achilles DNP Out

WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP Out

TE Noah Fant Knee DNP Questionable

S Ryan Neal Knee DNP Out

RB Kenneth Walker Ankle DNP Questionable

DE Quinton Jefferson Foot FP –

LB Uchenna Nwosu Elbow FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The biggest blows to the Seahawks are the designations for Tyler Lockett, Ryan Neal and Al Woods, all starters for Seattle. Lockett is the team’s leading receiver with 964 yards and eight touchdowns.
  • The “questionable” designations for Kenneth Walker and Noah Fant will definitely be worth monitoring. Walker has been one of the league’s best offensive rookies this season with 696 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, while Fant is the team’s third leading receiver.
  • For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.

