Fans of Call of Duty, especially competitive CoD, may have come across the term ‘snaking’. But what does it mean, how is it done and why is it controversial in the CDL?. Every year multiple weapons, equipment and scorestreaks that are technically allowed under the CDL’s ruleset are GA’d. These gentlemen’s agreements mean that CoD pros agree not to use them on the basis they are not competitively viable, either because they are imbalanced or unpredictable.

1 DAY AGO