Obituary for Delores Ann Collins of West End
Delores Ann Collins, 77, of West End and formerly Robbins, went home to her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22nd. Born in February of 1945, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Callie Caviness Williams. Delores grew up in Robbins and was a graduate of Elise High School. Shortly after her high school graduation, she took a job with Fidelity Bank in Robbins, a career that lasted over 30 years. Delores was a talented organist and piano player and had played at the First Wesleyan Church in Robbins. In the early 1990’s she moved to West End, joining the Beulah Hill Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member.
Obituary for Lucille Gilchrist McLaughlin of Southern Pines
Mrs. Lucille Gilchrist McLaughlin, 94, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Funeral Service: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 1:00 P.M., Harrington Chapel FWB Church, 158 South Carlisle Street, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 12 noon — 1 p.m.,...
Obituary for Donald Roy Koeze
Donald Roy Koeze passed peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Fox Hollow Assisted Living Facility in Pinehurst. Don was born in Grand Rapids Michigan to Johanna and Roy Koeze on June 19, 1928. He was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte Koeze and three sisters, Dorothy Huizenga, Theda Waalkes, and Gertrude Depenhouse.
Obituary for William Snyder Saulsbury of Pinehurst
William “Bill” Snyder Saulsbury, 72, of Pinehurst, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19th. Born in State College, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Barbara Ann Saulsbury. As a young man, Bill’s family moved to Delaware. After high school graduation, he joined the international group “Up With People,” traveling the world and helping those in need. Eventually teaching English at the school of Berlitz in Madrid, Spain, where he met Mercedes Garcia – Ontiveros. They married on Dec. 29, 1971 and soon started a family after returning to America he and his wife worked at Governor Bacon while also earning his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Bill worked in the poultry industry for many years. His last years of service were with Mountaire Farms as Director of Technical Services.
Car strikes tree in Christmas Eve crash
One man was transported to Moore Regional Hospital after a Lexus smashed into a tree on Saturday. Just before 12:30 p.m., traffic on Highway 15-501 in Aberdeen came to a standstill as first responders worked to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The crash occurred near the intersection of Glasgow...
Woman shot near Pinebluff
Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a shooting near Pinebluff on Hazelwood Drive, just off Pinebluff Lake Road, Thursday around 8 p.m. Residents reported hearing several shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities found an older female resident of Hazelwood Drive with a gunshot wound. Due to weather, a helicopter could...
