Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
Lily Collins Poses in Fringe & Stiletto Heels for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star shared a glimpse at one of the romantic comedy show’s new posters on Instagram, where she posed in a dramatic houndstooth-printed ensemble. Collins’ in-character outfit featured a printed sharp-shouldered jacket and matching minidress, complete with black trim. Black and white fringe on its cuffs and bodice added a dash of bold flair to the piece — a signature of the program’s lead character, Emily Cooper. Collins’ outfit was finished...
Lily Collins Is Every Inch a Modern Audrey Hepburn at an Emily in Paris Screening
With fans eagerly awaiting the return of Emily in Paris over the festive season, Lily Collins has been out doing the rounds of promotions. Naturally, the star has been serving attention-grabbing looks nonstop, and her most recent appearance saw her channeling a beloved Hollywood legend. At an Emily in Paris...
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted Covering Face After Partying With Models In Miami Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Fans are wondering if rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are really a thing after the actor was spotted living it up and partying with models in Miami last week. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, was photographed by paparazzi donning a black face mask, black baseball cap, a crisp button-down, jeans and white sneakers in-between parties while hanging with Tobey Maguire and art collector Helly Nahmad.
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone To A Halt
Dakota Johnson is known for her daring choices on the red carpet. This fall, she wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos. Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the...
Heidi Klum Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Thigh-High Slit Dress & Clear Mules at the ‘Avatar 2’ Premiere With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum made a fierce and frosty appearance at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The “America’s Got Talent” judge arrived at the event alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz. Klum was dressed to the impress for the occasion, arriving on the blue carpet in an ensemble that channeled the qualities of the highly-anticipated film. The German supermodel wore an ethereal one-shoulder dress by Lever Couture that was sheer and opaque. The airy piece featured a fluid-like bodice, an extreme thigh-high side slit and a curled hem. Staying true to the...
Lisa Rinna, Husband Harry Hamlin and Their 2 Daughters Hit the Red Carpet in Coordinating Outfits
The family of four appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the Mayfair Witches, a new AMC drama starring Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair Lisa Rinna and her family make a fashion statement once again! The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills joined her husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters — Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 — on the red carpet for the Mayfair Witches premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The family didn't disappoint on the fashion front, matching in all-black ensembles on par with the...
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Emily in Paris Season 3 Debate: Who Is the Better Boss, Madeline or Sylvie?
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins REACTS to Kim Cattrall Cameo Rumors. Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Forget love triangle, Emily in Paris season three kicks off with a work triangle. For those who may need a refresher, season two ended with...
Vanessa Hudgens Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows
While Vanessa Hudgens has been known for her signature brunette hair since her High School Musical days, the actress woke up on Tuesday morning and chose chaos by hard-launching a new bleach-blonde dye job (and bleached eyebrows to match) on Instagram. In the selfie, aptly captioned, “who even is she,”...
Prince William Kept a Low Profile As He Arrived Solo to the Wedding of a Former Flame That's Considered His 'First Love'
Before Prince William and Kate Middleton became Will and Kate, the two dated quite a few people throughout their adolescence and adulthood. William’s dating history before Kate consisted of a few college classmates, some heiresses, and even a journalist, and like most adults, he had a first love. However, unlike many adults, William is still incredibly close to his reported first love — so much so that he arrived solo at her wedding this past weekend. An inside source told PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales kept a low profile when he attended Rose Farquhar’s wedding to George Gemmell on Dec...
Dua Lipa’s Red Hot Minidress Included a Lacy Keyhole Cutout
Considering Dua Lipa’s impressive wardrobe is always influencing what’s trending (see: vibrant leather trench coats and cozy fall staples), it’s no surprise that her latest look delivered some festive fashion inspiration just in time to save the holiday party dressing scene once and for all. On Friday,...
King Charles Snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Christmas Speech After Mentioning William and Kate
King Charles just gave his first-ever Christmas speech (a major tradition for the monarch over in England) and took time to shoutout his family, as well as pay respects to his late mother Queen Elizabeth. But despite the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned by name when Charles mused, “The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not come up.
Kate Middleton Just Wore $130 Earrings That Were a Christmas Gift from Prince William
Kate Middleton stepped out for the royals annual Christmas walk yesterday—her first time doing the traditional walk as Princess of Wales—and wore a festive green coat dress, brown suede boots, a jaunty fedora, and some gorgeous earrings. And speaking of said earrings, apparently they were a gift from Prince William.
Chrishell Stause’s ‘Classic and Elegant’ Messy Bun at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Has a $99 Secret: Details
Chrishell Stause's 2022 People's Choice Awards glam was the perfect fusion of sultry and sweet — and what could possibly be more fitting for the Selling Sunset star? The real estate agent, 41, hit the red carpet for the awards show on Tuesday, December 6, alongside her fellow costars. But first: she worked with celebrity […]
Jaclyn Smith & Joan Collins Reunite For Holiday Selfie: ‘TV’s Leading Ladies Of The 80s’
Reunited for the holidays! Jaclyn Smith and Joan Collins snapped a photo together, celebrating their status as TV legends, during a holiday party on Tuesday, December 20. The Dynasty star, 89, posted a photo of herself with the Charlie’s Angels actress, 77, on Instagram, and both women looked absolutely fabulous and festive, less than a week before Christmas.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Reach the Same Height in His Padded Platform Sneakers in Australia
Nicole Kidman arrived in Sydney this weekend with her husband, country singer Keith Urban. The couple will spend the holidays in Australia with Kidman’s family and her mother, Janelle Kidman. The “Big Little Lies” actress, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Sydney, was photographed in her hometown. Kidman kept things casual with a light blue button-down shirt and layered it with a chic camel-toned blazer. She paired the look with high-waisted khakis which she fastened with a thin belt that matched the warm tones of her jacket. The belt also featured a unique gold-toned buckle. To accessorize, Kidman opted...
