Allura Red – also called FD&C Red 40 and Food Red 17 – is a common ingredient in candies, soft drinks, dairy products, and certain types of cereals. This synthetic food dye is used to add color and texture to these products, often to attract children. Although, over the past decades, the use of such food dyes has increased substantially, there has been little research on how their consumption could affect gut health.

18 HOURS AGO