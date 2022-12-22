ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FOX Carolina

Weather Damage to Non-Profits

Mindful Monday: Dealing with depression during the holidays. Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems.
thedanielislandnews.com

Give wisely to charities this holiday season; consider ‘Angels’ of 2022

Each year South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces the Angels organizations honored for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina. The Angels of 2022 recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed at the end of this article. The...
WLTX.com

Unseasonably cold South Carolina weather continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain below normal for the start of the workweek. Things will gradually warm over the next seven days as things remain mostly dry. An area of low pressure will lead to our next best chance for rain Saturday. Some rain is possible early Sunday.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Urban Institute receives $2 million for tech apprenticeship programs

The Urban Institute has announced a $2 million grant from Google.org to launch a project aimed at helping small and midsize businesses in the Carolinas create and develop high-quality tech apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships are a workforce strategy that aid employers in addressing their talent needs and assist participants in gaining...
FOX Carolina

Upstate man turns water into snow

FOX Carolina

Cold weather causing pipe problems

WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
live5news.com

Average SC gas prices drop nearly 5 cents over Christmas week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices during the week leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell. GasBuddy surveys more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina each week for its report on...
