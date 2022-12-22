Read full article on original website
Mindful Monday: Dealing with depression during the holidays. Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems.
Each year South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces the Angels organizations honored for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina. The Angels of 2022 recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed at the end of this article. The...
Unseasonably cold South Carolina weather continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain below normal for the start of the workweek. Things will gradually warm over the next seven days as things remain mostly dry. An area of low pressure will lead to our next best chance for rain Saturday. Some rain is possible early Sunday.
Urban Institute receives $2 million for tech apprenticeship programs
The Urban Institute has announced a $2 million grant from Google.org to launch a project aimed at helping small and midsize businesses in the Carolinas create and develop high-quality tech apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships are a workforce strategy that aid employers in addressing their talent needs and assist participants in gaining...
The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch.
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Celebrating first day of Kwanzaa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's the first...
Weather brings rolling power outages, bursting water pipes across Upstate
In what is the coldest Christmas the Upstate has seen in decades, power outages are rippling across the area and leaving thousands without power.
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
Average SC gas prices drop nearly 5 cents over Christmas week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices during the week leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell. GasBuddy surveys more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina each week for its report on...
