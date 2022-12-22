Read full article on original website
Eggman
4d ago
People don't pay their bills. How's this place supposed to reopen without being government subsidized?
3
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
3 teens shot in possible drug-related incident in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”. No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department. The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court,...
wabe.org
Georgia could soon have another Level 1 trauma center
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville has applied to become a Level 1 Trauma Center. If its application is accepted, it would create another much-needed specialized research hospital in Georgia. The state currently has four Level 1 trauma centers around the state: Augusta University Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center...
Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash
An Atlanta driver died early Christmas morning following a single-vehicle crash, Atlanta police say....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb county issues boil water advisory for two areas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
cobbcountycourier.com
Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG...
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Peach Drop: Time, Info, Date
Atlanta’s Peach Drop, the city’s annual end-of-the-year party that concludes the calendar, is on again this year. Set for downtown Atlanta, city officials expect thousands of people to attend the event. Are you one of those? If so, keep reading to find out all the details for this...
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Zumba Classes In Atlanta
There are several ways to lose weight, but the most fun of them all is Zumba, which involves energetic dances and music. If you’re new to Zumba, you may be curious as to where you can go in Atlanta to find classes. The dance workout has been popular in...
