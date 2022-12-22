Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LynnTed RiversLynn, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log December 12 to 18, 2022
12:45 p.m. Motor vehicle hit and run at Mercury Brewing and Distribution at Brewery Place. 1:47 p.m. 911 misdial from Advanced Precision Engineering on Mitchell Road. 2:27 p.m. Parked vehicles struck at the South Main Street municipal lot on South Main Street and Central Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 2:58...
thelocalne.ws
Guest column: Dam hurts more wildlife than is commonly known
Here at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA), we appreciate the Local News coverage of the Ipswich Mills Dam Project and the forum it provides to have open and public dialogue within our community. IRWA is the voice of the river, and our mission is to ensure enough clean water...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log December 11 to 18, 2022
12:18 a.m. Emergency medical services to Warehouse Lane. 10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Wethersfield Street. 10:15 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Wethersfield Street. 10:24 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Wethersfield Street. 10:50 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with...
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
YourArlington
Proposed restaurant at former Not Your Average Joe's location advances
The Arlington Redevelopment Board has unanimously approved a special permit for Tatte Bakery, a 131-seat restaurant at the former Not Your Average Joe's space, at 645 Mass. Ave. A proposed bank was rejected at the site last January. NYAJ closed in April 2021. The board on Dec. 19 also voted...
thelocalne.ws
Richard Foley obituary
Richard G. “Dick” Foley, 75, of Ipswich died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington after a period of declining health. He had been recently diagnosed with AL Amyloidosis. Richard was born on Oct. 18, 1947, at Beverly Hospital to Frederick C. Jr. and Margaret...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
whdh.com
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Yuck, handicapped parking ticket
Around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, a caller said a woman urinated in front of a store on Central Street. Police were given a description but were unable to find her in the area. Around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, there was a call from Scotton’s Lane about a sewer-line...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
capecod.com
Updated: 4:45 PM-CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter bringing the Cape 64 MPH winds, coastal flooding
CAPE COD – A storm turning into a “bomb cyclone” is lashing the Cape with potentially damaging southeasterly winds and heavy rain. (Scroll down for latest updates). 8:00 AM update: Falling tree limbs have caused significant power loss in the Centerville area with nearly 2,500 customers without power. Smaller outages from limbs coming down are reported in Sandwich and Bourne.
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
ABC6.com
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
WMUR.com
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye
HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Comments / 0