ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Cat Country

The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season really couldn’t have gone any better for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They started the week by beating the New York Jets, 19-3, on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville to a reassuring victory that may have caused the end of the Zach Wilson era in New York.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

2022 NFL odds: Jaguars head to Houston as favorites

Another week for the Jacksonville Jaguars and another massive impressive win. The Jaguars cemented their control of the AFC South with a road win on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets and hope to continue to control their own destiny on the road this week against the Houston Texans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy