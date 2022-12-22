Read full article on original website
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
cbs19news
Santa visits UVA Children's
Each child receiving care at UVA had special visit from Santa and his elves on Christmas Day. The Santa was familiar to some, it was Charlottesville's Vice Mayor Juan Diego Wade. He said Santa reached out to him for some help during a very busy time, and he filled in...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street. In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian revises restoration schedule; says most power will be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas by Monday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Want more news from Southwest and Southside? You can sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weather newsletter, too. Here are updates as we receive them:
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
cbs19news
Coach Mox and staff continue journey at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Before Amaka Agugua-Hamilton ever accepted the job at Virginia or even took the phone call from UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams, she knew who would be by her side. "I knew I was taking them before," Agugua-Hamilton said. Coach Mox and her assistant coaches...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
NBC 29 News
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
wina.com
Winter weather advisory starts 2am promising a slippery morning commute
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A winter weather advisory is out for our area from 2 Thursday morning through noon for snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch, and little or no ice accumulation. But Accuweather’s Bill Degger says it looks mostly like freezing rain for us that will still make for a slippery morning commute… starting probably an hour or so past that advisory time. If you don’t have to go out, Degger says it’s advisable to not travel until things warm up. He says that will be around 10 or 11am.
rewind1051.com
Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
