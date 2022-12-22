New Jersey’s East Brunswick Township and the central Israeli city of Yavne signed a sister city agreement this month, the New Jersey-Israel Commission announced on Thursday. “The agreement aims to develop a mutually beneficial relationship to promote and broaden economic development, art and cultural exchanges, and youth programs between East Brunswick and Yavne,” said East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen. “We discovered a place with shared values that is a fertile ground for inter-community cooperation. We look forward to exploring an exchange of ideas and resources in fields such as science, technology, sports, health, education, arts and music.”

