The Dodgers lost a lot of things when Justin Turner signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The biggest one, however, may be his voice in the locker room. Turner was the most outspoken Dodger player, and turned himself into quite the leader in the clubhouse. He also was a big advocate of Dave Roberts' messaging, which is why one Dodgers reporter told AM radio that he thinks the person who will miss JT most is none other than Roberts, himself.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO