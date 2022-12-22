Read full article on original website
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 24
* For just over 31 years, two legendary names stood tall as the top two goal scorers in NHL history: Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. . . that changed Friday. * Connor McDavid became the first player in 2022-23 to reach 30 goals and joined elite company in the past 25 years by reaching the mark in 35 or fewer games.
NHL
Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022
History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
Rookie Watch: McTavish, Kochetkov among best to play in World Juniors
Ducks forward, Hurricanes goalie on list of those who starred in tournament, now making NHL impact. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Canadiens
The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team
On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
NHL
Four Canes Prospects To Play In 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
RALEIGH, NC. - The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to kick off its pool play on Monday and once again the Carolina Hurricanes will be well-represented with prospects. The annual competition that hosts the world's best Under-20 players will be held in Canada for a third consecutive year...
NHL
Panthers Mailbag: Knight and Lundell
In the first "Panthers Mailbag" of 2022-23, Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell field a wide variety of questions from Cats fans. Welcome to the first "Florida Panthers Mailbag" of the 2022-23 season. For this inaugural installment, fans submitted a wide variety of questions -- including one involving ducks and horses...
NHL
Ovechkin makes life miserable for goalies on road to 802 goals
Capitals forward has scored on 166 netminders while chasing down Howe, Gretzky. Goalies don't like ending up on wrong side of history. Jake Oettinger made that clear after preventing Washington Captials forward Alex Ovechkin from scoring Dec. 15, keeping him at 800 goals, one shy of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL all-time goal list.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 26.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Stromgren is playing in the 2023 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden. Finland. Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara. 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 10 games. Ronni...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Stjernborg, Korchinski Tallied First Point in World Juniors
All five Blackhawks prospects made their tournament debuts in the 2023 World Junior Championship for Team Sweden and Canada. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships kicked off on Monday as five Blackhawks prospects made their tournament debuts with Team Sweden and Team Canada. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. The team captain...
NHL
Playfair brings lifetime of hockey experience to role on 'Letterkenny'
Dylan Playfair may be the most quintessential method actor in Hollywood. The technique, where an actor fully immerses themselves into the character they are portraying, is something Playfair unwittingly has been doing since he was a child traversing North America as his father, former NHL player Jim Playfair, coached across the hockey landscape.
NHL
Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week for the Second Week in a Row
FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist on the Washington marker that kick-started a multi-goal comeback in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 19 and added another pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 22. Ovechkin capped the week by creating a historic night at Capital One Arena in Washington, recording 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that included goal No. 801 with 1:38 remaining in the first period to tie Howe and goal No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds remaining in the final frame to surpass 'Mr. Hockey" for the second-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and ranks seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on pace for his 10th career 50-goal season and now sits 93 tallies shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers go head-to-head against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in the final Battle of Alberta of the season at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Edmonton Oilers return to action with a 7:00 p.m. MT Battle of Alberta matchup at the Scotiabank Saddledome against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Stamkos' shot used to be weakness
TORONTO -- If there's an image that symbolizes Steven Stamkos' NHL career as he approaches 500 goals, it would be the that of the Tampa Bay Lightning captain unleashing his patented one-timer from the left face-off circle. "Hard to believe that my shot was actually the weakness of my game...
NHL
Wochy reflects on NHL career on 100th birthday
Former Red Wings forward is second player in League history to become Centenarian. Editor's note: Ty Dilello is the best-selling author of several hockey books including, "Mosienko: The Man Who Caught Lightning In A Bottle." He runs a weekly NHL history newsletter (nhlhistory.substack.com) and is a professional curler on the World Curling Tour.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Adam Beckman & Sammy Walker from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker from Iowa. Beckman, 21, has recorded 15 points (8-7=15), eight penalty minutes (PIM) and three power-play goals (PPG) in 25 games with Iowa this...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Svozil, Czechia stun Canada
Behrens, Savage lead U.S. past Latvia; Switzerland upsets Finland in OT. Monday was the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 1 games. Czechia 5, Canada 2 -- Jaroslav...
