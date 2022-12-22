Read full article on original website
Man dies in Limestone County house fire
A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
WAAY-TV
5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions
A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
WAAY-TV
Christmas crash damages house in Madison
An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
WAAY-TV
Don't trash that live Christmas tree yet: Operation Christmas Cleanup is Jan. 7 in Madison County
Now that Christmas is over and the presents are unwrapped, residents might be tempted to toss their live tree, along with any cardboard boxes, batteries or replaced electronics they may have accumulated. However, the cities of Huntsville and Madison are asking people to hold on to them for a little...
WAAY-TV
Chisholm Heights Water Authority asks residents to conserve water over next few days
Chisholm Heights Water Authority said many of its customers remembered to leave water dripping over the weekend so their pipes wouldn't freeze. Unfortunately, the number of people heeding that advice combined with the weekend's cold overnight temperatures meant the authority's tank got extremely low. This left many customer with low...
