Florence, AL

WAAY-TV

Man dies in Limestone County house fire

A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions

A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Christmas crash damages house in Madison

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison on Christmas night, causing significant damage but no serious injuries. The SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. checked the driver, but no one had to be transported to the...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

