Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Bam Adebayo (illness) for Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out center Bay Adebayo (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo was initially listed as being questionable on the Heat's injury report due to a shoulder sprain, but has now been ruled out while he recovers from a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up a bigger role for 42-year-old Udonis Haslem (Achilles) in the rotation with Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also sidelined.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
Damian Lillard honored as Trail Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Trail Blazers honored Damian Lillard on Monday night, in their first home game since Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in team history.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic starting for Heat Monday in place of sick Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat are very shorthanded to kick off the new week. Among the absences are Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness. In his place will be Jovic, making his first start at center for Miami.
Young scoring stars face off as Hornets meet Warriors
Two of the NBA’s highest-scoring young point guards go head to head Tuesday night when LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) ruled out Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler suffered an ankle injury towards the end of their game against the Pacers on Friday, and will sit out Monday's game as he recovers. The Heat will be without both Butler and Bam...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (illness) ruled out Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murphy was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. With the Pelicans already extremely shorthanded, expect Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple to get some run.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is probable to play in the team's Tuesday game against the Orlando Magic. James will likely play through the lingering ankle issue he has been dealing with this season on Tuesday as the Lakers look to end their four-game losing streak. James is...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado to start for Pelicans in lieu of Herb Jones (illness) Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado in place of Herb Jones (illness) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Alvarado will make his second start of the year as the Pelicans take on the Pacers without a handful of key players. He'll fill in for Herb Jones, who is one of many Pelicans dealing with an illness.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
No. 10 USC missing key players for Cotton Bowl vs. No. 16 Tulane
Two 11-2 teams meet in the Cotton Bowl on Monday in Arlington, Texas, when No. 16 Tulane takes on No.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) available to play versus Bulls Monday
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon (thumb contusion) as available for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon didn't play in the Rockets' last game while he dealt with a thumb injury, but he'll suit up against the Bulls tonight. Kenyon Martin Jr. took Gordon's spot in the starting lineup while Gordon was sidelined.
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit Monday
The Indiana Pacers did not list Bennedict Mathurin in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mathurin will move back to the bench with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) returning to the lineup, but should still see plenty of work against an undermanned Pelicans squad. Our models project Mathurin...
Comments / 0