ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Mac DeMarco Drops “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Cover

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5vbX_0jrvTxlK00

Come every December, eccentric jangle pop singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco pulls a classic Christmas cover out of his strapback hat.

Last year saw a stripped-back version of Bing Crosby’s timeless classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and a spacey rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” the year before. Now, DeMarco is back with a sparsely arranged offering of the holiday favorite “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Part of this festive tradition involves an accompanying music video, which always features a Christmas inflatable of some sort. This year, the video finds DeMarco and a friend dressed in an inflatable Santa Claus and gingerbread man costumes. The pair ride through the streets of Los Angeles on motorbikes decked out as puffy holiday figures.

Check the video out below.

DeMarco’s last album, Here Comes the Cowboy, dropped in 2019. Since then, he has released two sets of demos – Here Comes The Cowboy Demos and Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos – and has confirmed being hard at work on a follow-up to his 2019 release.

“I’m working on a record,” the artist said in an interview with NME. “I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

He gave few details about the project, but offered a hint as to what sounds should be expected on the album, saying, “sounds like, you guys seen Return Of The Jedi? You know the Ewok Village? Sounds like that.”

Earlier this December, DeMarco joined the newly Grammy-nominated experimental jazz duo Domi & JD Beck for a performance of their song “Two Shrimps” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance of “Two Shrimps” below.

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Underrated Christmas Songs You Should Be Listening to This Holiday Season

We all have our favorite Christmas songs. Often they tend to be one of the staples—the likes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” They are the songs that seem omnipresent for months on end while the 25th nears. While they are classics for a reason, it never hurts to have a little revamp in our holiday playlists. Today, we’re going through just a few songs that will help you mix it up this holiday season. Find five underrated Christmas songs that you may not be familiar with, below.
American Songwriter

Ranking Phoebe Bridgers’ Annual Christmas Covers

When you think of the perfect soundtrack for Christmastime festivities, odds are the oft-despondent Pheobe Bridgers wouldn’t be your first choice. Nevertheless, Bridgers has made a tradition of releasing a holiday cover every year since 2017. Though she started out with the classics, she soon made her way onto more obscure offerings, all of which have aided a charity of her choice.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Holiday Songs That Will Hit You in the Feels

The holidays are often portrayed as an upbeat, festive time of year to celebrate another year over with family and friends. But it’s also a season of loneliness and nostalgia that can bring deep emotion to the surface. Thankfully we have the gift of music to help us process all the feelings. Here are 10 holiday songs bound to hit you in the feels this holiday season.
American Songwriter

Keith Urban Talks Past and Present Holiday Traditions

Keith Urban grew up with holiday traditions far removed from the frigid temperatures and fireside celebrations that are commonly associated with Christmas. The “Somebody Like You” singer recently reflected on the holiday traditions of his upbringing in Australia and how he’s keeping those customs alive today. “I...
American Songwriter

The Strokes Discuss “Magical” Experience Working with Rick Rubin

The Strokes have revealed that working with producer Rick Rubin on their upcoming album was a “magical” experience. The band wrapped up a session with Rubin in the mountains of Costa Rica recently. “We rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside,” Rubin explained on The Joe Rogan Experience.
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Sing Impromptu “I Will Always Love You,” Chat Pig Latin and New Rock Album

Dolly Parton’s recent trip to visit her friend Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. Most recently, clips from Parton’s appearance have yielded, as you can see below, an impromptu performance of the hit song “I Will Always Love You” by Parton and Clarkson, as well as gossip about a pig Latin diss track, FOMO, and much more.
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Says He’ll Tour in 2023, Working on New Album

Robert Plant says he will tour in 2023 and that he’s working on a new album. Indeed, the former Led Zeppelin frontman-turned-country crooner has said he will tour the United States this coming spring and summer and he’s currently at work on his second Band Of Joy album as well as working on an expanded version of the Honeydrippers record.
American Songwriter

Billie Eilish’s 21st Birthday Party Attended by Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish celebrated a milestone birthday with one of her favorite artists. The superstar singer turned 21 on December 18, and on Wednesday (Dec. 21), she took to Instagram to post photos of her star-studded party. Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber and Eilish’s boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, frontman of the alt-rock band the Neighbourhood were in attendance.
American Songwriter

Lana Del Rey Creates Billboard in Ex-Boyfriend’s Hometown to Promote New Album

Lana Del Rey has a new album in store for fans in 2023. The album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is set to drop on March 10. To promote the album Del Rey has created only one billboard to advertise the release. Where is the billboard? In her police officer ex-boyfriend’s home city, that’s where. The billboard is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In fact, Del Rey posted about it on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, writing, “It’s personal.”
TULSA, OK
American Songwriter

Behind The Beatles’ Fan Club Christmas Records

From 1963 to 1969, it was a holiday tradition of the Beatles to gift members of their official fan club Christmas records. The exclusive Flexi-disc records they sent out didn’t contain the poetics of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” or the sentimentality of “In My Life.”
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’

Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
American Songwriter

Kid Cudi Confirms Travis Scott Collaborative Project Has Been Scrapped

Kid Cudi has officially scrapped his collaborative album with Travis Scott. The rapper announced the project back in August 2020 with the tentative title, The Scotts. Cudi took to Twitter yesterday (Dec. 21) to tease he was “Workin on something special for y’all as we speak.” His post prompted fans to ask if that “something special” had to do with The Scotts, given that no news had been shared for over a year.
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton Wants to Unearth the “Really Good Song” She Buried in a Time Capsule

Dolly Parton has a secret song she really wants to unearth – literally. Sitting down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Parton shared that back in 1986 in honor of the opening day of Dollywood, the theme park in her home state of Tennessee, she wrote a song that was buried in a time capsule on site, alongside relics from the time including a cassette and CD player. She promised not to open it until 2045 when she turns 99 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

The Story and Meaning Behind The Pogues’ Drunken Holiday Classic “Fairytale Of New York”

It was Christmas Eve babe / In the drunk tank sings The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, opening one of the most unexpected Christmas classics. First released in 1987, “Fairytale Of New York,” recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues for the band’s third album If I Should Fall From Grace With God, sets a dimmer scene of a couple’s inebriated row on Christmas Eve.
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter Staff Shares Favorite Holiday Songs

Here at American Songwriter, we learn about, write about, listen to, study, and consider a great number of holiday songs this time of season each year. While there are hundreds, thousands, millions (!) of songs out there celebrating the season, we thought we’d take a moment and offer a few of our favorites. The ones we look to each December to feel more in touch and in tune with this special time of year.
American Songwriter

3 Songs You Didn’t Know Rick Astley Wrote for Other Artists

In the late 1980s, Rick Astley arrived, released a number of hits, then slowly retreated from the music industry. After releasing hits “Whenever You Need Somebody,” and “Together Forever,” as well as mega pop hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and several more albums, Astley remained mostly out of the spotlight for the next two decades.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy