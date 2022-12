NEW YORK - Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long holiday celebrating African-American culture, heritage and family. Kwanzaa highlights the importance of family and community, focusing on seven guiding principles. Its symbol is the Kinara, a candle holder filled with seven candles in the colors of Kwanzaa - red, green and black. The first day of Kwanzaa is umoja, which means unity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO