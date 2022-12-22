Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
15 seat pads and chair cushions for comfortable dining
Hosting family and friends for a special occasion means we often have to invest in some foldable chairs for easy storage, or ensure we have enough comfortable seats for everyone to sit on – and for the latter, seat pads and chair cushions can really come in handy. Whether...
housebeautiful.com
2022 Quiz: 25 New Year's Eve quiz questions and answers
Hosting a New Year's Eve party? Pop the bubbly and ring in 2023 from the comfort of your own home with the ultimate New Year's Eve quiz. Whether you've got relatives visiting or are planning a cocktail night, a quiz is the best way to keep a crowd entertained (with a tipple or two).
How To Implement The 80/20 Decluttering Rule In Your Home
Decluttering can be challenging for many people, which is why following rules like the 80/20 decluttering rule can help you keep a tidy and organized home.
tinyhousetalk.com
Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home
Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
I Love My Clutter, Thank You Very Much
A confession, first: I love clutter. The horizontal surfaces in my family room are covered with newspapers, magazines, books I’ve started, books I intend to read, books I want to read but never will, erasable pens, a sweatshirt or two, a soccer ball, a bucket of toy cars, and wayward Legos that gouge my stockinged feet. In addition to a computer, two telephones, and a TV remote, my desk at home is strewn with notebooks, folders, loose papers, birchbark, a modem, scraps of paper with notes to myself, photos of my wife and kids, flash drives, nail clippers, pens, coins, a stapler, a thesaurus, shopping receipts, a hand-grip strengthener, a blood-pressure cuff, two- and three-dimensional likenesses of Abraham Lincoln, four baseballs, three baseball caps, two 1909 baseball cards, two flashlights, a pair of AirPods, a miniature boxing glove my father gave me before I can remember, one Pokémon card, and two Tibetan bowls.
Woman Shows How Simple Curtains Turn Her Small Studio Apartment Into a Cozy Space
Anything is possible!
J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Whether its quilted wool barn coats or giant chinos that are wide and roomy and reminiscent of the 90’s, J.Crew is currently killing it. And currently, with the code Biggersale, you can get an additional 60% off all sale items through December 29th. There are hundreds of products to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items below.
How to Let Go of Stuff with Sentimental Value
You may have some sentimental clutter in your house, even if you've never heard the word. Simply look for the items you've given sentimental value to but that you don't actually need, use, or even like. An emotional attachment to possessions like presents, souvenirs, and inherited goods is one of the most difficult habits for people to break. However challenging it may be to part with these things, you shouldn't let them accumulate clutter in your home or cause you stress.
Why You Should Consider Painting Your Bathroom Sky Blue
There are several reasons why this popular fresh shade makes a splash in bathrooms, from its soothing nature to endless adaptability. Let's dive in!
psychologytoday.com
Getting Over the Fear of Being Alone for the Holidays
This is the first year I haven’t been afraid of being alone on the holidays. Fear of being alone on the holidays is more about attachment than actually being alone. A good relationship matters, and so does healing from the pain of childhood. In the past, I’ve worried that...
Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free
The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
Houseplant of the week: Christmas cactus
The Schlumbergera truncata and Schlumbergera × buckleyi are two cultivars of the plant commonly known as the Christmas cactus. These late-blooming varieties flower from late autumn until midwinter, creating a fantastic Christmas display as eyecatching as anything we can hang on a Christmas tree – and making an ideal festive gift.
A Bruja's Guide to Why Salt Is Essential For Spiritual Healing
Salt is known around the world for its uses in seasoning and preserving food. But this mineral has been used in spiritual and religious traditions for generations. The magic begins in the salt's crystal. When looking at it under a microscope it is quite unique and extraordinary with distinctive patterns throughout, even down to the tiniest crystals. Some may compare it to the structures found in sacred geometry, which is used for manifestation, connecting to the spirit world, and restoring balance. From spiritual practices to religious traditions, salt has played an integral role. So, while adding another pinch may be all you need for that stew you're brewing on the stove, salt symbolizes far more than a kitchen staple.
The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'
Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.
The Property Brothers' Easiest Tip For Turning A Garage Into An Extra Living Space
Not using your home's garage to its full potential? Check out these tips from the Property Brothers to convert it into an additional living area.
Comments / 0