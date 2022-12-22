Salt is known around the world for its uses in seasoning and preserving food. But this mineral has been used in spiritual and religious traditions for generations. The magic begins in the salt's crystal. When looking at it under a microscope it is quite unique and extraordinary with distinctive patterns throughout, even down to the tiniest crystals. Some may compare it to the structures found in sacred geometry, which is used for manifestation, connecting to the spirit world, and restoring balance. From spiritual practices to religious traditions, salt has played an integral role. So, while adding another pinch may be all you need for that stew you're brewing on the stove, salt symbolizes far more than a kitchen staple.

