Did you unwrap a new Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPhone under the Christmas tree or near the menorah during Hanukkah? Well, if you did, you’re in for a treat. There is something fun and exciting about unboxing a new iPhone, especially one of the new 14s or 14 Pros. But it can also be overwhelming with decisions on if you need a case, how to organize your home screen, which apps to download, and digging through settings for some easter eggs.

14 HOURS AGO