The Staten Island Advance

She returned an item to Amazon. Here’s why she was charged a $144 restocking fee.

Amazon is a go-to marketplace for millions of Americans, even more so with the holiday shopping season in full swing. Overall, consumers say they find the online retailer’s return policies to be convenient and flexible. In fact, according to a Morning Consult poll about trust in brands, Amazon ranked No. 2, only behind the U.S. Postal Service, for brands that “do what is right.”
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Gizmodo

Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger

Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
BGR.com

Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027

Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
Digital Trends

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

When it comes to noise-canceling earbuds, Apple and Bose make some of the best products on the market. Comfortable, enduring, and featuring top-notch sound quality and customizable controls, there’s no beating the kind of performance you’ll get from these two reputable brands. But when it comes down to Apple versus Bose, which in-ear titan comes out on top?
Billboard

Amazon’s First-Ever Kindle for Reading & Writing: Here’s How You Can Order the Device

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amazon has released it’s very first Kindle designed for reading and writing and you can have it ordered and delivered by Christmas. The Kindle Scribe ($399.99) began shipping on Nov. 30 just as the holiday shopping season kicked off. The device features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300-ppi, high-definition, front-lit display screen and stylus pen. “Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 413: iPhone app sideloading, new Mac Pro rumors, iPhone SE 4 cancelled

Benjamin and Zac dive into the reports that Apple is preparing to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, with alternative app stores and sideloading becoming a possibility on the iPhone for the first time. Also, there’s rumors that Apple has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE 4 next year, and we have more clarity on the final specs for the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro.
BGR.com

‘iPhone 14’ is one of the most searched terms on Google in 2022

The interest in a new iPhone is always massive in the tech company. Whether people are planning to buy one or not, just talking about the possible new features – or lack of them – brings a lot of debate on social media. With Google’s Year in Search, the company highlighted the most searched themes in 2022, including the iPhone 14.
TheStreet

Here's Your Guide to Getting Started With Your new iPhone

Did you unwrap a new Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPhone under the Christmas tree or near the menorah during Hanukkah? Well, if you did, you’re in for a treat. There is something fun and exciting about unboxing a new iPhone, especially one of the new 14s or 14 Pros. But it can also be overwhelming with decisions on if you need a case, how to organize your home screen, which apps to download, and digging through settings for some easter eggs.
Apple Insider

How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $200, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. While it's a...

