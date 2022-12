SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are dealing with power outages across western Washington after strong winds hit the region early Monday morning. As of Monday afternoon, there are still 4,077 people without power in Snohomish County. In a Mountlake Terrace neighborhood, a tree fell onto power lines and caused the lights to go out for hundreds of residents.

