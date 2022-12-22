ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
