This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
click orlando
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
What Happened To Brian Klecha? Disney Employee Last Seen In Polk County, Florida, 2017
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County, and need your help. Brian Klecha was 35 years old at the time he went missing, according to investigators.
click orlando
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
Orange County pet stores to pay thousands in refunds to customers who bought sick puppies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County pet stores have to now pay more than $200,000 in refunds to customers thanks to a legal action by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office. According to the attorney general’s office, Hoof’s Pets, Inc., which operates both Petland Orlando East and...
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
Orlando police investigate after person hit by car while crossing busy road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Colonial Drive. The road was shut down at Maguire Boulevard for several hours Wednesday night. Several officers were out investigating the scene after the crash.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
Plant City Police Officer Arrested After DUI Crash On Christmas Eve
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following a DUI arrest Saturday afternoon, according to investigators. Gregory Nelsen was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Riverview
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
Winter Haven Police Seeking To Identify A Couple Stealing From Lowes
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police need your help to identify the couple pictured above, who is wanted in a Lowes theft that happened on Monday. According to police, on Monday at around 2:15 p.m., they went to the Lowes located at 490
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
click orlando
17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. FHP...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
click orlando
18-year-old accidentally shoots woman twerking at possible Cocoa house party, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman, also 18, dancing with him at a possible Cocoa house party nearly a month ago. An arrest warrant affidavit shows officers responded to a shots fired call at 1044 Azalea Lane...
